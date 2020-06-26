LARAMIE – An additional 94 University of Wyoming student-athletes were tested for COVID-19 during Phase II of its return to campus plan, and there were zero positive test results, according to the Steamboat Sound, UW athletics’ official newsletter.
Combined with the 168 student-athletes and staff that were tested in Phase I, UW athletics has tested 262 total people, which has yielded zero positive tests. The latest batch of student-athletes arrived on campus June 15.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
