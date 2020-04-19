LARAMIE – When spring college sports were officially canceled in March, thousands of senior student- athletes across the nation thought they had unceremoniously played their last games or run their last races.
Losing the final season of eligibility due to circumstances outside your control can’t help but leave a bitter aftertaste.
But on March 30, the NCAA announced it would grant an extra year of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes, including seniors. What wasn’t guaranteed, however, was payment for their scholarships.
Athletic departments across the nation are hemorrhaging with the loss of money that was expected to be earned from the NCAA Tournament, among other things.
Even though seniors were allowed to come back, it didn’t mean the university would pay for it. UW wasn’t sure where it stood initially, with athletics director Tom Burman saying that, though the right move was for the NCAA to grant additional eligibility, the financing would be challenging.
Craig and Leia Bohl then stepped up to the plate, donating $100,000 to UW’s athletic department to fund the scholarships of eight senior athletes who wished to continue their careers. For the athletes on the receiving end of the Bohl family’s generosity, it was a life-changer.
But Craig Bohl has been similarly impacted during his time in Laramie by the community at-large, which made his decision easier than it might be for other potential donors.
Bohl believes in Wyoming, and not just the university. He has tremendous faith in the Cowboy State’s people.
In an interview with WyoSports, UW’s football coach discussed his donation, the upcoming NFL draft and what he realistically sees as a viable option for college football in 2020.
“Leia and I have really been blessed. It’s very rewarding for us to be in the Wyoming community,” Bohl said. “As opposed to waiting maybe for the dust to settle, Leia and I felt it was important. We were in a position to give.”
As different states have reacted to their respective social distancing guidelines, Bohl is pleased with the reaction of Wyomingites. Everyone is taking it seriously, not only for themselves but for the people around them, he said.
Social distancing is, of course, easier in areas with less dense populations. Wyoming is at the top of the leaderboard in that regard, with fewer people per square mile than 48 other states. But Wyoming also has just two COVID-19-related deaths, and that’s as worthy of praise as any accomplishment on a football field.
“People in Wyoming take personal ownership and responsibility. I really believe people have done a great job,” Bohl said. “I think they respect other people.”
If nothing else, next week’s NFL draft will provide some semblance of normalcy for sports fans in a period that can be best classified as anything but normal. Of course, the specifics around the event in 2020 are just as strange as you’d expect given the timeframe.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will make the first round selections. Normally in front of a podium at a major city like New York, Chicago or Las Vegas, where it was scheduled this year, Goodell will announced them from the basement of his home. Players that normally would walk up on stage, shake Goodell’s hand and pose proudly with the jersey of their new teams will instead be part of a virtual draft, similar to the videoconference meetings Bohl has learned to deal with.
Nonetheless, the draft gives sports fans a chance to watch something other than old games, Netflix or cable news. Count Bohl among those excited for the event, even if it’s going to look different. It’s a momentary reprieve from the everyday chaos consuming each of us, a chance to get one’s head above water and take a deep breath.
If only for a few days, everything is back in its place.
There’s also the added perk that one of his former players, All-American linebacker and Casper product Logan Wilson, will likely be taken in the first few rounds of the draft.
“Sports are important,” Bohl said. “I’m probably going to be more engaged … than I normally am. It’s a great diversion.”
The immediate future of college football remains as clear as mud. And perhaps as unsettling is the volatility of the ever-changing landscape and overflow of information. What exactly a season would look like remains up in the air, whether it would mean a later calendar start, no non-conference games, etc.
Some coaches and administrators around the sport have openly said that, for a season to take place, players and coaches would need up to eight weeks of preparation.
Per USA Today, Penn State athletics director Sandy Barbour told reporters the Nittany Lions would need 60 days for players to get ready for the season, which would mean starting on or around July 1. Bohl, on the other hand, was brought up in a coaching world where players didn’t spend their summers on campus, showed up to practice in August, ran 1½ miles, and started two-a-days the following day.
There’s a difference between optimal preparation time and functional preparation time, Bohl believes. Will the product on the field suffer? Perhaps. But it’s sure better than nothing.
“What the NCAA has done (setting usual practice standards) has been phenomenal … (But) we aren’t in normal times,” Bohl said. “Maybe you won’t have 15 coverages in the first game. Maybe you’ll have eight.”
Voices around the sport also have made their disdain for potentially playing a season without fans known. Among the most outspoken critics is Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick, who doesn’t believe college football is sustainable, even just for a lone season, without people in the stands.
“I don’t think it would be fair to our students. And I don’t like the idea of our game-day stadium just being television studios. They need to be alive with people in attendance, so I do think that’s a big question,” Swarbrick during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show earlier this month.
A packed War Memorial Stadium is among the most electric atmospheres in the MW. People flock from across the state to watch their beloved Pokes take on any and all challengers. Bohl, as well as anybody, knows the importance of a packed house. Nothing can replace the pageantry of a college band and the tens of thousands of onlookers singing a fight song (sort of) in unison.
But Bohl’s job, among many other things, is to champion his players. And at their core, players want to play, no matter what form that takes. And if the only safe way to play games this fall is without spectators? Then so be it.
“The main point of emphasis is these players …whenever we get the greenlight to play, that’s when I think we do it,” Bohl said. “We don’t want to not acknowledge our fans, but (we have to do) what’s best for the student athletes.”
Bohl also has entertained the stark reality that there may be no season at all.
At this point, there is no telling when students will be allowed back on campuses, much less football players allowed in their respective locker rooms. As optimistic as he is, Bohl is aware there’s a chance for the college football season to be canceled if there is no surefire, safe way to conduct it.
“We all recognize with what (director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) Dr. (Anthony) Fauci says, you don’t put a timeline on the virus, the virus puts a timeline on you,” Bohl said.
Doom and gloom hasn’t consumed Wyoming’s top Cowboy yet. He’s maintaining business as usual to the best of anyone’s abilities. Because as much as he is a disciple of medicine, science and reason, Bohl also is a firm believer sports can help heal a nation that has been devastated.
A college football game can’t reverse the damage of a pandemic, nor can its business aspect be valued above the safety of a nation.
But, if only for 60 minutes on a fall afternoon in Laramie, an escape can be had. And if it can be done safely, whether that means a packed War Memorial Stadium or not a single soul in the stands, it’s what people need.
“This too is going to pass,” Bohl said. “College football is important to the fabric of our country. People want to rally around that. We’re going to do it safely … It’s an important part of America.”
