University of Wyoming junior center Keegan Cryder has earned a place on this year’s Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level. The Rimington Trophy has been presented every year since 2000.
Cryder was a key to the Wyoming offense ranking No. 2 in the MW and No. 23 in the NCAA in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game. Cryder helped Wyoming finish No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 32 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed (1.62 per game).
