LARAMIE – When the 513 area code flashed on his iPhone Friday night, former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson thought it might be the call he’d been waiting for.
Still, until he picked it up, he wasn’t sure. Many NFL coaches had cell phone numbers whose area codes didn’t correspond with where their teams are located.
But when Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was the voice on the other end of the line, he and the family flanking him on all sides knew a dream had come true.
Wilson – the Casper product who ended his decorated college football career with his name all over UW’s record books – was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 65th overall selection (first pick of the third round) of the 2020 NFL draft. It is the fourth consecutive year a Cowboys player has been selected in the draft.
It will take a few days for the reality of everything to sink in, Wilson said. It’s all a bit surreal at the moment. But when he does come back down from Cloud 9, it’s going to hit him: He’s an NFL player.
“There’s not one specific emotion (I’m feeling right now),” Wilson told WyoSports. “It’s a one in a million chance that things like this happen.”
Wilson’s contract will be worth an estimated $4.95 million over four years, per OvertheCap.com. He is the 10th-highest drafted UW player in program history and the highest-drafted Wyoming native who also played for the Cowboys, surpassing Jerry Hill (seventh pick of third round by Baltimore Colts in 1961).
Wilson, a three-time captain, was sensational as a four-year starter in Laramie, finishing his career with 421 total tackles, including 105 as a senior in 2019. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, given annually to the best linebacker in college football, and was named first team All-Mountain West and was recognized as an All-American by various publications. He was invited to and played in the Senior Bowl, where he collected two tackles.
After redshirting as a true freshman defensive back in 2015, the lightly-recruited Wilson became a stalwart in the middle of UW’s defense, logging at least 90 tackles and an interception in each of his four seasons.
He was the heart and soul of a punishing Cowboys defense that surrendered just 17.8 points per game in 2019, which ranked 11th nationally. He played in the Senior Bowl after the season ended, where he was coached by the Bengals’ staff. Wilson collected a pair of tackles in the game and later performed admirably as the lone Pokes’ representative at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
“I wanted to kidnap him and drive him back to Cincinnati right (after the Senior Bowl),” Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner told Bengals.com. “Hard not to love a guy like that. A three-year captain. You don’t see many of those guys.”
Earlier this week, Wilson told WyoSports he expected to be selected on the second day of the draft when the second and third rounds occur. The second round came and went, however, when the Carolina Panthers took Souther Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn with the 64th overall selection. Wilson didn’t have to wait long, as he was the first selection in the third round. He had spoken with the Bengals during the draft process, he said.
“My heart was pounding when I got the call,” Wilson said. “(The Bengals) were just talking about how they were nervous the whole day because they didn’t think I’d be available.”
Prior to his career with the Cowboys, Wilson starred at Natrona County High as an all-state wide receiver, defensive back and punter. He won a pair of state championships with the Mustangs in 2012 and ’14 as Natrona went 32-4 over his three seasons on varsity. He was ranked as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.
Outside of three years in South Dakota, Wilson will be living outside of Wyoming for the first time when he makes the trek to Ohio. He’s never been to Cincinnati, he said, but he’s “heard it’s beautiful.” He said he is unsure what his timeline of meeting with the team will be due to COVID-19, and will be in Casper for the time being.
The Bengals had the worst record in the NFL last season (2-14) under first-year coach Taylor. Cincinnati surrendered 26.3 points per game defensively, which ranked 25th of 32 teams. With the first overall pick in the draft, the Bengals took LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, whose father previously coached with UW coach Craig Bohl at Nebraska. The Bengals took Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round.
Wilson is not mad he waited two rounds to hear his name called. It’s quite the opposite, really. Of the countless emotions he felt Friday night, among them was gratitude.
“This is where I’m meant to be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.