Add the Maxwell Award to the list of preseason watch lists for University of Wyoming junior-to-be running back Xazavian Valladay.
The Maxwell Football Club made the announcement Friday for the 84th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Valladay rushed for a Mountain West-best 1,265 yards, and ranked No. 18 in the nation at 105.4 yards per game. The Matteson, Illinois, product ranked 26th nationally in all-purpose yards per game (124.08).
The 6-foot, 196-pounder was a first team All-MW selection last season. Valladay rushed for 100 or more yards in seven of the 12 games he played. He had 204 yards during the Cowboys’ 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. Valladay also caught three passes for 91 yards in that contest.
His performance in the Arizona Bowl earned him a spot on the 2019 Associated Press All-Bowl Team. The other running backs on the All-Bowl team were Penn State’s Journey Brown and Florida’s Lamical Perine.
The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10.
Cowgirls golf on All-Scholar team
The UW women’s golf team achieved a first in program history when it was named Friday to the top 20 Division I academic teams in the country for the 2019-20 academic year.
The All-Scholar Team GPA Award from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team grade point averages of all student-athletes on the team. UW was No. 20 with a team GPA of 3.819.
“This is a tremendous honor for our program, and I am so very proud of this exceptional group of young women,” said Josey Stender, UW head women’s golf coach and assistant director of golf.
“We have always set a high standard for academic performance within the program. However, for the team to be one of the best in the nation during such a challenging time to be a student is a true credit to their determination and focus.”
UW’s team members for the 2019-20 academic year were: Cristiana Ciasca, Samantha Hui, Kaylee Knadler, Michelle Nguyen, Morgan Ryan, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Jessica Zapf.
