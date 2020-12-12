The tears in Trey Smith’s eyes told the entire story.
It was a tale that, just minutes prior, figured to have a Cinderella-type ending. Instead, Smith and the University of Wyoming were forced to read a horror novel.
Smith, UW’s graduate transfer running back, was having one of the signature moments of a winding career last weekend against New Mexico. The Louisville transfer started in place of an injured Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s defending rushing champion, who suffered a left knee injury the previous week at UNLV.
On a night where the Cowboys’ offense couldn’t get out of its own way, Smith shined as the lone consistent presence in an otherwise sloppy showing. Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams completed just four passes. The offense was a measly 1 of 11 on third down attempts and failed to score a single touchdown in four red zone trips.
But on the broad shoulders of Smith and his 154 rushing yards, UW nevertheless found itself in position to steal a victory on a night where none of the rolls went its way.
Trailing 17-16 with about 3 minutes to play, Smith and the offense had the ball down at New Mexico’s 5-yard line. The best-case scenario was a touchdown to likely ice the game. The worst-case scenario? Probably a field goal to take a two-point lead.
But the Lobos are playing their home games at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this season. And when you’re in Sin City, sometimes the unexpected happens. It turns out the Cowboys were in for an ending more shocking than any blackjack or roulette table could possibly provide.
Smith took a carry and cut left toward the sideline. UNM linebacker Brandon Shook just managed to punch the ball out of Smith’s grasp. The ball bounced on the turf for what seemed like an eternity before Jake Saltonstall jumped on it.
UW got the ball one final time, but the offense was unable to get the ball past the Lobos’ 44. Previously winless New Mexico had taken down Wyoming. The Cowboys’ luck had run out.
“He came (in the locker room), and he had tears in his eyes,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “He felt really bad. But that’s football.”
After the game, Smith addressed the media and put the entire loss on his back. Right or wrong, Smith felt that this was completely on him. None of Smith’s teammates blamed him for the loss. In fact, redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall embraced Smith, told him he loved him and thanked him for keeping the Cowboys in the game.
But Smith, who ranks fifth in the MW with 446 rushing yards this season, could not shake his demons.
“I let the whole state of Wyoming down, I let my teammates down, I let the coaches down, and I have to do better. I have to be better,” an emotional Smith told reporters. “That shouldn’t happen, and that’s totally my fault. The team fought as hard as they could … It’s just hard right now.”
When he takes the field this afternoon at War Memorial Stadium for what could be the last time in his career, Smith will do so with a chip the size of a boulder on his shoulder. No player wants to have a great outing more than Smith does.
With Valladay potentially out or limited, he’s going to get every chance.
“I wanted to battle for my teammates,” Smith said. “We fought so hard, and just for me to do that was inexcusable.”
Trey’s father, Jimmy Smith, is no stranger to adversity and shouldering a burden. A longtime NFL star who played 11 years for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was one of the top receivers of the late 1990s and early 2000s, Jimmy said he hasn’t had a particular incident where the game seemingly hinged on his mistakes. But he’s shouldered blame for a loss. He knows what it’s like to feel like you let an entire locker room down.
When Trey called Jimmy that night, he was emotional. And that was OK. He needed to let the feelings out. Sometimes we all need a good cry.
But the only way you make amends for the past is by moving forward. Jimmy’s message to his son was this: Adversity is bound to strike everyone at some point, regardless of where life takes you. How you battle back is what defines you.
Consider today a potential redemption tour for Trey.
“I know the impact that it can have on a person. If you’re not mentally strong, that can set you back for the rest of the season,” Jimmy said. “I tell him, ‘Son, that’s life. Even if you weren’t playing football … this isn’t the last time that something devastating is going to happen in your life. It’s how you handle it.’”
Trey’s path to Laramie has been well-documented. He started his career at Louisville, racked up 415 rushing yards in three seasons, but wasn’t completely happy with his role. The cultural fit, as well as the football fit, was perfect for him at UW, and he got off to a hot start in his first season in 2019. He rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns in just over three games worth of action for the Cowboys.
He broke his ankle against Tulsa, however, and missed the remainder of the season. It was not easy to watch Valladay run for 1,265 yards or see his teammates win eight games without him being able to contribute. But he did his best to be a good teammate. He knew that that was what the team needed from him at that moment in time.
Trey was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, and he came back to UW with hopes of proving himself. Valladay would be the team’s workhorse, to be sure, but there were more than enough carries to be had for Trey.
His season didn’t get off to the best start, having carried the ball twice for just three yards in a season-opening overtime loss at Nevada. He rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii before another less-than-stellar output against Colorado State (36 rushing yards).
But Smith’s season took a positive turn when the Cowboys traveled to Las Vegas to face UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 27.
Valladay took a shot to the left knee on a third-down screen pass in the second quarter, thrusting Smith into a more prominent role. He did more than just fill in. He thrived, rushing for a career-high 164 yards and a touchdown in a 45-14 victory that saw UW run for a staggering 399 yards.
It was to the point Jimmy was actually a bit worried about Trey’s health. He left Louisville because he was unhappy with the amount of carries he received and, as Jimmy says, UW is a “running back haven.” It’s far different, however, taking carries in a complimentary role than it is being the team’s bell cow.
Trey has carried the ball 48 times in the past two games. He had 29 in the first three games combined.
“We’ve been spending a lot of time working on recovery,” Jimmy said. “I send him vitamins.”
Trey got the starting nod against New Mexico, as Valladay did not travel back to Las Vegas with the team. He once again held up his end of the bargain, rushing for 154 yards, the highlight being a 28-yard touchdown run where Smith burst through the right side of the line and sprinted to the end zone nearly untouched.
Then, life threw Trey another curveball inside the New Mexico 5-yard line.
Trey fumbled, a result that seemed so unlikely given how dominant he had been over the course of the game’s first 57 minutes. As a former football player, it was hard to watch for Jimmy. As a father, it was even tougher to imagine what thoughts were going through his son’s head as the cameras panned to him on the sidelines.
When they spoke on the phone later that night, if there was one message Jimmy wanted to get across to his son, it was that he wasn’t to blame. Bumps in the road happen. The only thing you can do is make sure that they don’t turn into mountains.
“I told him immediately that night, it’s a team sport. You just have to come back,” Jimmy said. “If you carry the ball enough times, eventually something like that is going to happen. It happens to the best. You turn the TV on Sunday, you’re going to see Russell Wilson throw an interception … (and) it may not be the last time (this happens to you).”
Trey and Jimmy have spoken every day this week, with the elder Smith making sure his son was in the right frame of mind for what could potentially be one of the biggest games of his life.
Trey has NFL aspirations. The Boise State matchup could be his last collegiate game, his last chance to show the world what he’s made of. Given how last week ended, it will be a test of intestinal fortitude more than any type of physical grind.
If nothing else, it is tremendous preparation for what the next level of football holds. No one is going to put more pressure on Trey this afternoon than Trey himself.
“He needs the pressure. If he wants to get to where he wants to go at the next level, this is good for him,” Jimmy said. “‘How is my son Trey going to respond?’ That’s what I want to see.”
You can tell a lot about a person by how others speak about him or her. Crall used the term “love” when talking about Trey and what he means to the Cowboys. Bohl shared similar sentiments, and could only speak glowingly about the sixth-year senior.
No one is mad at Trey for what happened late last Saturday night in Las Vegas. Everyone on the team has his back and wants to see what he has up his sleeve against the Broncos.
“When you know him … you know where his heart’s at,” Bohl said. “He bleeds brown and gold.”
Jimmy isn’t sure what Trey will do in terms of coming back to school next season or not. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every college football player was given an additional year of eligibility.
Jimmy can understand if his son is impatient. His roommate and best friend at Louisville, Jaire Alexander, is already in his third season with the Green Bay Packers. Trey was also college teammates with Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.
Trey has told his father he is worried he might be “too old,” a notion Jimmy laughs at. Your age doesn’t matter. Your skill does. Alexander and Jackson were also in far different situations. They played early in college and had plenty of film. Trey doesn’t at this point, and that’s OK. Everyone has a different path, father tells son. He can use age and a rare maturity to his advantage whenever he does pursue his NFL dream.
All Jimmy asks of Trey is that he receives his master’s degree. The decision to play at UW for another year or to take his shot at the NFL is his call to make and his alone.
But as he prepares to watch his son for what could be the final time in 2020, Jimmy is proud of Trey. Whether it was his broken ankle or what happened at Sam Boyd, Trey has fought back whenever he has needed to.
And if there’s any sort of justice, tonight will be his son’s crowning moment in a seemingly endless comeback story.
“He’s probably real sick of daddy’s speeches,” Jimmy said with a laugh. “I’m real proud of my son, his accomplishments, his character, his will to not be defeated. And that says a lot.”
