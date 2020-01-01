Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia (46) runs with the Arizona Bowl trophy as fireworks explode over the north stands Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) celebrates a touchdown Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming running back Brett Brenton (24) says hello to fans after the Cowboys win the Arizona Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
