TUCSON, Ariz. – It’ll be 249 days until the Wyoming football team takes the field against Weber State in its 2020 season opener. But if Tuesday’s 38-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State was any indication of things to come, next season could be a fun one for the Cowboys.

A year ago, the Cowboys spent bowl season at home, left out of the party following a 6-6 season where they were eligible for the postseason but did not get an invite. That didn’t sit well, UW head coach Craig Bohl has said on several occasions. A bowl win on New Year’s Eve, on the other hand, is a momentum-builder going forward.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter

at @michaellkatz.

