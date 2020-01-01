Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws the ball Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming linebacker Keyon Blankenbacker (18) wraps up Georgia State wide receiver Kendrick Edwards (5) Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming offensive guard Gavin Rush (55) celebrates Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, right, holds up the Arizona Bowl trophy with defensive MVP Alijah Halliburton (3) and offensive MVP Xazavian Valladay (6) on the victors’ stage Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. falls forward for extra yardage Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams (15) throws the ball Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming linebacker Keyon Blankenbacker (18) wraps up Georgia State wide receiver Kendrick Edwards (5) Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming offensive guard Gavin Rush (55) celebrates Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, right, holds up the Arizona Bowl trophy with defensive MVP Alijah Halliburton (3) and offensive MVP Xazavian Valladay (6) on the victors’ stage Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. falls forward for extra yardage Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
TUCSON, Ariz. – It’ll be 249 days until the Wyoming football team takes the field against Weber State in its 2020 season opener. But if Tuesday’s 38-17 Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State was any indication of things to come, next season could be a fun one for the Cowboys.
A year ago, the Cowboys spent bowl season at home, left out of the party following a 6-6 season where they were eligible for the postseason but did not get an invite. That didn’t sit well, UW head coach Craig Bohl has said on several occasions. A bowl win on New Year’s Eve, on the other hand, is a momentum-builder going forward.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.