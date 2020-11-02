University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks was named Mountain West defensive player of the week Monday.
The San Diego product posted four tackles (three solo) during the Cowboys’ 31-7 victory over visiting Hawaii on Friday. Hickey also had two sacks totaling losses of nine yards.
The 6-foot-3, 228-pounder biggest play came with UW leading 17-7 during the fourth quarter. The Rainbow Warriors faced third-and-10 at the Cowboys’ 43 when Hicks intercepted a pass from Rainbow Warriors’ quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and returned it 47 yards to the Hawaii 17-yard line. UW scored four plays later.
This is the first MW defensive player of the week honor for Hicks. It’s the second time this season a UW player has been honored by the league. True freshman kicker John Hoyland was special teams player of the week Oct. 26.
