LARAMIE – Former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson, who finished his Cowboy career as the school’s fourth leading tackler, has received an invitation to the 2020 NFL Combine, a UW spokesman confirmed with WyoSports. Wilson is the only UW player to have received an invite thus far. It marks the fourth year in a row that a Wyoming player has been invited to the NFL Combine; last year, safety Andrew Wingard and defensive lineman Carl Granderson both received invitations.
Wilson, a four-year starter for Wyoming, finished his storied career with 409 total tackles, including 105 in the 2019 season. He was named first team All-Mountain West and to several All-American teams as a senior and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker. The Casper native intercepted 10 passes in his career and scored two touchdowns.
