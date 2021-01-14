WyoSports reporter Michael Katz was announced at the National Sports Media Association’s Wyoming sports writer of the year Monday.
Katz started covering University of Wyoming athletics for WyoSports in October 2019. This is his first NSMA honor.
WyoSports editor Jeremiah Johnke, Casper Star-Tribune sports editor Jack Nowlin and Casper Star-Tribune writer Davis Potter were the other sports writer of the year finalists.
David Settle of Laramie’s KOWB and WyoPreps was voted sportscaster of the year. The other finalists were Reece Monaco and Keith Kelly of KFBC in Cheyenne, Gillette’s Chris Brintle, Green River’s Jake Hibbard and Sheridan’s Trevor Jackson.
