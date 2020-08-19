LARAMIE – A total of four University of Wyoming student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, a school spokesperson told WyoSports on Wednesday. It was not disclosed when the student-athletes tested positive, or what sports they are participants in.
Until this point, UW had not recorded a single positive COVID-19 test since athletes and staff started returning to campus in early June.
Last week, the Mountain West announced all of its fall sports (football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and cross country) were postponed indefinitely, with the potential to take place in the spring.
UW has a total of 44 current cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, according to the school’s coronavirus data tracker. Students were required to test prior to arriving on campus. Nine of the current cases involve employees.
If a positive test occurs, there is a mandatory isolation period.
Of the 35 students who tested positive, only two lived in school residence halls, per the tracker. An additional 49 people are currently quarantined on and off campus due to exposure to someone who tested positive. UW currently has 51 beds on campus in its quarantine area for student use.
A total of 10,276 tests have been issued. In an interview with WyoSports, UW President Edward Seidel said the goal is to test all students twice a week once the semester starts.
UW will begin the semester Aug. 24 with online classes only. The plan is to start opening campus Sept. 7 for in-person learning, and for the entire school to be open by the end of September.
UW launches WHYoming NOW campaign
Because of the postponement of athletics, UW will be facing challenging financial times. In response to those future challenges, it launched the WHYoming NOW campaign.
The campaign’s website is: https://www.wyomingnow.org/uwyo/wyomingnow.
Donating to WHYoming NOW will protect the future of UW’s student-athletes, and alumni and fans and can help maintain the proud tradition of Cowboys and Cowgirls athletics that was built for decades, a news release from the school said. Current projections show revenue loss of about $15 million is possible, which would negatively impact the future of Wyoming athletics.
Some details about the WHYoming NOW campaign are:
-- Contributions to WHYoming NOW will receive three Cowboy Joe Club (CJC) priority points per $100 donated. Triple the normal reward.
-- Donations are 100% tax deductible.
-- All donations will be matched by the state of Wyoming.
-- Contributions will go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition, which is something all Wyoming fans are looking forward to in the future.
n Contributions to the campaign will not count toward 2020 or future annual giving memberships.
CJC staff will be reaching out to current members to provide additional information on WHYoming NOW. For additional questions, contact the CJC at (307) 766-6242 or cowboyjoe@uwyo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.