I started with much anticipation, and watched with awe and fascination.
I was transfixed with amazement while I learned a few things. I laughed out loud, became upset and cried.
Then it was at the end everything made sense, and only because of the lingering, powerful words from Kenny Sailors himself: “God, husband, father, Marine.”
Those were his “Final Four.” His definition of a Hall of Fame was a higher exclusive club for those with unwavering faith, strong devotion and righteous morals and values.
It was a Friday night a week ago. I completed all my tasks, sent the Laramie Boomerang to press, turned off the lights, put my headphones on, increased the volume and pressed “play.”
The first sound was a bouncing basketball echoing through an empty gym as my computer monitor slowly became the brightest glow in the office. It was the start of the documentary “Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story,” directed by Jacob Hamilton.
On April 29, 2015, I briefly met Hamilton after walking three blocks from the newsroom to the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Being the only media there at the time, we introduced ourselves and I thought it was rather impressive he mentioned he traveled all the way from Austin, Texas, to be there.
That was the day the North Gym, was renamed “Kenny Sailors Gymnasium” at the iconic red-brick building taking up an entire city block between Seventh and Eighth streets and East Garfield and East Custer streets.
A gathering of about 40 people from influential members of the city and community, University of Wyoming representatives, some of Sailors’ family and friends arrived. Then Sailors walked in. He was excited to be there and talked with enthusiasm about that hallowed small gym where he played for Laramie High from 1936-39.
Shortly after the dedication, I strolled back to the office to start writing. At the time, it was just another story about another visit with my friend. But as I think back now, I was on an assignment at the direction of another friend, my mentor and former Boomerang sports editor Bob Hammond.
Hammond’s extensive sports journalism accomplishments span nearly 40 years at the Boomerang, including induction in the University of Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame. No pressure there — being sent by a Wyoming legend to cover a story about another Wyoming legend.
Sailors stayed there a while, and Hamilton stayed too for some extra filming.
Hamilton and I traded professional contact information, and I have since followed him on social media. At the time, I thought he was just another among many journalists looking for another story about the origins of the modern-day jump shot. It was also the year when a major effort was pursued by many to get Sailors inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Sailors was already a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame for many years.
Little did I know then, Hamilton had already been working on Sailors’ story since 2011. I later saw on Facebook he was booking flights all over the country — including Alaska — for interviews and film material for his project. I realized he was actually really serious about it. And his film would turn out to be very much like Sailors himself.
The jump shot was just a conversation starter.
When it came to basketball, Sailors would much rather talk about the entire team that won the 1943 national championship, the genius and playing style developed by his iconic coach Everett Shelton and how a gaggle of “country bumpkins” traveled four-to-five days by train to play in the big cities on the East Coast. Shelton guided the Cowboys to eight Mountain States/Skyline Conference championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
One day Sailors gave me 13 legal-sized pages of detailed hand-written notes (on both sides) from spontaneous thoughts he wanted to convey about playing for the Cowboys. He gave it the title “The Psychology of Winning On The Road.”
Not once is the jump shot mentioned.
Sailors used to live in a small apartment near the UW athletics eastside of campus so he could walk to football and basketball games. He used masking tape to turn his kitchen table into the markings of a half basketball court and had various condiments portraying the players. He moved them around to describe Shelton’s innovative weaving offense of constant movement that would make today’s motion offense look like slow motion.
Sailors beamed when talking about coaching his Glennallen High girls basketball team in Alaska. He and his wife of 60 years, Marilynne, lived in Alaska from 1965 to 1999. Sailors was a big-game outfitter and guide, taught history and coached basketball. He was a pioneer for girls basketball in Alaska, starting the first girls team at his school, and later created the girls state basketball tournament. His Panthers won three state titles during a run, which included a 68-game winning streak.
Sailors was always quicker to talk about his love for his family, his children, his grandchildren and his faith. He was also very proud of his service to his country as a Marine stationed in San Diego and in the Pacific during World War II.
Every time I walked in the Arena-Auditorium to cover a Cowgirls or Cowboys basketball game, Sailors was always seated about three rows up from press row at center court right behind me. He would shake my hand every time, and we would catch up on life’s happenings since the last game.
Sometimes I would tease him by taking my seat while pretending I didn’t see him. It would only take a few seconds before I would hear his familiar voice, albeit raised a notch or two, “Hey, young man!?”
I would slowly turn around. His infectious smile from ear to ear would be his happiness in knowing I was kidding with him.
Hamilton’s extensive outreach for interviews for the film included current National Basketball Association stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. Curry was so intrigued by Sailors, and more so the life he lived, he became executive director for the film.
Watching those three players talk in real time as they viewed archived footage of Sailors playing was a treat.
The film goes into extensive detail — and everyone agreed — how Sailors’ jump shot truly is the shot performed today at every level of the game. I also found it interesting they were just as impressed with Sailors’ ball handling and dribbling skills that enabled him to get open before he raised high from the court for a shot.
Some other notable appearances among many in the film are Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carnesecca, and UW Athletics Hall of Famers Jim Brandenburg and player Fennis Dembo. It was Brandenburg, a former Cowboys basketball coach, who helped spearhead the push to get Sailors inducted in the Naismith in 2015.
In the film, I could feel the pain in Brandenburg’s voice, and I was upset all over again when Sailors wasn’t named. I still don’t understand the rationale from those in that secretive committee who make those decisions.
Sailors passed away peacefully in his sleep nearly a year later at 95 years old.
My anger soon faded.
I reminded myself Sailors himself always said that although being in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame would be a nice accomplishment, it wouldn’t define him as a person who had a life well lived.
Hamilton and all of those who were instrumental in making the 80-minute film did a phenomenal job of fitting so much detail of who Sailors was: an innovative player, a prideful coach, a loving family man and a wonderful friend. I now know why the film received rave reviews and won many awards at film festivals across the nation during the last year.
After the credits rolled and my monitor went dark, I sat for a few minutes in silence. I then powered down my computer, exited the office and slowly walked to my car in the parking lot on the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue. When I looked up, there was the barber shop depicted in the film across the street where Sailors would get his military haircut.
It was not a normal Friday night. It was a crisp, cold and eerily quiet downtown Laramie with the UW students gone because of the coronavirus pandemic. So I took the opportunity to stay a little longer within the film and change my route home.
I drove past the Laramie Plains Civic Center where Sailors played in high school, past UW’s Half Acre gymnasium where he played for the Cowboys and parked for a few minutes outside the Arena-Auditorium looking in at the large statue of Sailors that now graces the main entrance.
All the while I was thinking about “Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story” and how much I still miss my friend.
