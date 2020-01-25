LARAMIE – Eryn Dolan wasn’t completely sure what to expect when she and her sons walked into Arena-Auditorium a couple Fridays ago. After all, the moods of college students can be mercurial, to say the least.
Eryn’s 8-year-old son, Henry, was diagnosed with high-risk pre B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2018, just months after the family moved from Colorado to Hillsdale, located about 23 miles outside of Cheyenne.
B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of cancer that attacks the cells of the immune system. Since his initial diagnosis, Henry has spent more than 120 days in the hospital, Eryn said. Because there is no childhood cancer center in Wyoming, Dolan was airlifted to Aurora, Colorado, upon being diagnosed.
He received treatment several times a week in Aurora for the first month before eventually going down to weekly visits. Henry received chemotherapy, which sometimes required three-day hospital stays in itself. He has been transported via ambulance to the hospital because of fevers that, if not quickly treated with antibiotics, could have proven deadly. Henry missed an entire year of school while undergoing treatments. That treatment takes a toll on the body; there are days when Henry can barely get out of bed.
But when Henry walked into the University of Wyoming’s media room Jan. 10, he had as much energy as Eryn had seen in more than a year. He was the star of the show. For the first time in too long, her son looked like an 8-year-old.
The UW men’s basketball team hosted Henry and his family with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation – an organization that pairs very sick children and their siblings with local sports teams or clubs.
Eryn was initially skeptical of how enthusiastic the Cowboys would be; it can be hard for 18- to 22-year-olds to be excited about anything. And, given how UW’s season has gone thus far, it wouldn’t have been surprising if the Cowboys were less than enthused.
But the way players welcomed Henry into their fraternity and interacted with him still chokes Eryn up two weeks after the event.
“That’s something that you can’t even put into words,” Eryn said. “There have been so many days where he can’t move or everything hurts. … To see that, there’s no price you can pay for that. There’s no words to even describe what that feeling is.”
Henry’s joy was hardly a one-way street, though; UW players were impacted by seeing Henry’s fight and the joy the day brought him.
“Being in a smaller town and a state where we’re the only four-year university, we have a bigger platform,” redshirt sophomore forward Austin Mueller said. “To be able to make that kid’s day and his family’s day … it is really special.”
“I look at the wristband”
Redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado wears a bright orange wristband that says “Fight like Henry.” It’s a constant reminder that, as bad as things might get on the hardwood, it’s not nearly as serious as things going on in other corners of the world.
UW’s basketball season has hardly gone according to plan. The Cowboys, coming off an 8-24 season in 2018, are 5-16 overall and remain the only Mountain West team without a conference win thus far. There have been crushing blowouts, coupled with agonizingly close defeats.
Yet as much as each loss hurts, basketball is just a game, and seeing what Henry has gone through is inspiration to keep pushing.
“If I ever I feel like I’m going through a hard time, I look at the wristband,” Maldonado said. “I think, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.’”
Henry’s day with the Cowboys started as somewhat of a long shot. Eryn's friends set up a Facebook support page called “Fight Like Henry." One of Eryn's acquaintances commented on one of the posts and got in touch with Friends of Jaclyn.
A representative reached out to Eryn and asked if Henry was interested in participating in the program and asked what the closest sports teams were. Knowing that UW wasn’t too far away, Eryn said “yes” to wanting to be part of the program, and thought nothing of it. Henry was just reaching the age where he was interested in sports, after all, and what were the odds that this would come through, anyway?
Some time later, Eryn received an unprompted email from the representative with preliminary plans to get the ball rolling on Henry’s afternoon with the Cowboys.
Henry’s day at UW started on Maury Brown Court itself. He and his brother, Wyatt, ran around on the floor of Arena-Auditorium, noting to Eryn how big it was: When you’re 8 years old, a 11,445-seat arena is a monstrosity. Then the boys walked into the media room, where interviews and news conferences are held after Cowboys games. Over the last two seasons, more often than not, players and head coach Allen Edwards have looked into the eyes of reporters and television cameras and explained what went wrong. This time, however, the tables were turned in the best way possible.
Players sat in the seats normally occupied by reporters, surrounded by balloons. At the podium were a pair of microphones; behind it was the “WyoLotto Cowboy Draw” backdrop that all postgame interviews take place in front of. Henry and Wyatt sat at the podium like Edwards or his players would.
Eryn said her boys were a bit nervous at first, sitting in front of a crowd of college-aged men. But, as was the case the entire day, the Cowboys made the Dolans feel at home.
Instead of just having Henry introduce himself, UW players went around the room and said something about themselves. Albeit brief, those moments provided glimpses into players’ personalities; it made them relatable.
UW players found out about Henry’s special day about a week beforehand. Though they weren’t sure of the specifics that would take place, they took it to heart to make Henry and his family feel at home.
UW freshman guard Haize Fornstrom, whose hometown of Pine Bluffs is about 30 miles outside of Hillsdale, distinctly remembered Henry talking about his calf on his farm at home. That hit close to home for Fornstrom, who grew up in a farming community. He remembers bragging about his farm animals, too.
“Bringing him in, knowing that we’re not having a great season, we’re all going to be all excited about it. We’re all one big family,” Fornstrom said. “We treated him just like one of the team.”
After learning about his “future teammates,” Henry signed the piece of paper that had been lying in front of him; it was a letter of intent, the same type high schoolers sign when committing to play collegiate athletics. With pen officially put to paper, Henry was adopted as a member of the UW men’s basketball family. Henry and Wyatt were invited to practice and inside the locker room, participated in drills and stretched with the team. Wyatt even learned how to operate Arena-Auditorium’s buzzer.
The family concept for the Cowboys isn’t just theoretical. No one knows that better than Mueller. Mueller tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last season, and will have surgery and miss the remainder of this season due to a torn meniscus and scar tissue buildup in front of his ACL injury. It has admittedly been difficult being a spectator for the better part of two years.
But through it all, his teammates have been there to lift his spirits when he needed it most. That same mentality, of helping family through its rough patches, is what the Cowboys plan on providing the Dolan family.
“They’re my best friends, we’re there through thick and thin. I’ve seen constant love from my teammates,” Mueller said. “At the end of the day, it is bigger than basketball with moments like these. You’re able to forget about what might be going wrong and see some positive light.”
Henry’s energy that Friday was inspiring to not just his mother; UW players couldn’t help but watch in awe as Henry ran around and smiled, despite going through physical and mental anguish most can’t possibly fathom.
“It was definitely humbling and inspiring, to say the least,” Maldonado said. “His outlook on it, his positivity, the joy and energy he had … it makes you take a look at your life and how grateful you should be.”
“I’m going to be his buddy”
While he is now in maintenance, Henry still gets treatment and travels to Fort Collins once in a while to get blood work done. There are days when his body still aches. Most 8-year-olds are running around with their friends in the street or on the playground; Henry can’t do all of those things as often as he would like, though he insisted on playing soccer this fall and on being more active in his physical education classes. He is back in the first grade, though is out of school at the moment because of a flu bug going around.
Henry still talks about his Friday in Laramie, running around on the court and his new friends. He used to insist on wearing a red, white and blue cap every day, his mother said. Henry’s new hat of choice is a UW cap.
Henry will be in maintenance until February 2022; while his prognosis is good, there are other complications that come along with leukemia, including vulnerability to other types of cancers and other illnesses due to his compromised immune system, Eryn said. But he is trying to live his life as best he can, understanding full well that he can’t do all of the things other kids can. But he has maintained a positive attitude through each step of his battle, and his mother is still amazed by his ability to keep fighting.
“He’s just an overall happy kid who doesn’t really complain,” Eryn said. “He doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him.”
UW’s hospitality toward the Dolans did not stop Jan. 10; he has been invited to games, including the matchup against Fresno State last Saturday. Even the secretary in the basketball office has made herself available to Eryn. It wasn’t just a one-time deal; the Cowboys truly plan on making Henry a part of the family.
The whole experience with the UW men’s basketball team admittedly wasn’t what Eryn expected when the process began, but she’s glad it’s worked out the way it did. He might not have started off as one, but the Cowboys have a new fan for life in Henry.
“I was kind of skeptical going into this whole thing. Will it really make a difference in his life? (But) it does work,” Eryn said. “It’s like, ‘Come back, be part of this.’ (Edwards told us) ‘This is a family, and now you’re all part of the family.’”
As much of a mark as the UW men’s basketball team left on Henry, Henry left an equal impression on the members of the team. If Henry can put on a smile after going through what he has been through in the last year, the Cowboys can certainly grind out another practice or lifting session.
“There’s no reason you shouldn’t bring energy. … If he’s going through it, why not you?” Maldonado said. “You kind of forget what youthfulness looks like in college.”
Every time he looks down at his wrist, Maldonado is reminded of Henry and the experiences he’s gone through. Maldonado plans on making his own memories with Henry. After all, he’s part of the UW basketball family now.
“It was huge just to kind of give this kid another family,” Maldonado said. “I take it really personal when I say I’m going to be his buddy.”
