LAS VEGAS – Cinderella will wear its glass slipper for at least one more night.
The 11th-seeded University of Wyoming men’s basketball team upset third-seeded Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament 74-71 Thursday night.
A night after scoring the biggest upset in tournament history over sixth-seeded Colorado State, the Cowboys overcame a 10-point halftime deficit on the shoulders of freshman guard Kwane Marble II, who scored a career-high 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field.
Prior to UW’s win over CSU, an 11-seed had never won a game at the Mountain West Tournament. UW – a team that had two conference wins the entire season – has now won two games in two days, and is one victory away from playing for the Mountain West title. The Cowboys are the first double-digit seeded team to play in the tournament's semifinals.
“Gutsy performance by our guys. (We) stayed the course, even being down 10 in the second half. Just stayed together and continued to chip away on the defensive end of the floor,” UW coach Allen Edwards said. “Gutsy performance by our guys and, again, just excited to come away with the win."
UW will play Utah State in the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. tonight. The Aggies won both matchups against the Cowboys by a combined 43 points.
All season long, UW showed grit but didn’t have much to show for it in terms of wins and losses. But at the MW tourney, the painful lessons the Cowboys learned over the season’s first 30 games finally aided them.
UW (9-23) carried its hot shooting from Wednesday night into Thursday’s quarterfinal, hitting 11 of 27 from behind the 3-point line. One of the worst rebounding teams in the nation for much of the season, the Cowboys won the matchup on the glass 41-39 against a Nevada team that finished as the MW’s third-best rebounding team.
The Wolf Pack used a 21-7 run over the last 7 minutes of the first half to surge in front of UW, and seemingly put an end to its magical run. The Pokes stepped up defensively in the second, however, holding Nevada without a field goal for more than 10 minutes and to just 8 of 30 from the field in the period. The defensive effort allowed the Cowboys to narrow a double-digit gap down to just two points. After shooting 46.4% in the first half, the Wolf Pack hit at just a 26.7% clip in the second.
“They did a great job of defending. And I do, I think in that 40-minute game they were the tougher team and they deserved that win,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “They did a lot of good things.”
Redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson, who missed several games due to mononucleosis, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. The Pine Bluffs native finished with 14 points.
“It's definitely nice to have my shot fall and, cardio-wise, I feel like I'm getting there, just getting a feel back for the game,” Thompson said. “I just got back cleared this past weekend, so it's been a pretty quick turnaround. It's definitely crazy.
Marble took matters into his own hands late, scoring six consecutive points for UW while the Wolf Pack countered with timely 3-pointers to keep the game at arm’s length.
With a two-point lead late, sophomore forward T.J. Taylor made four consecutive free throws to seal the win over a Nevada team that won both regular season matchups with UW by a combined six points.
Marble was also tasked with guarding Nevada star Jalen Harris, who came in averaging better than 21 points per game but was just 2 of 13 from the field Thursday night and fouled out with less than 3 minutes to play and his team trailing by three.
“Coach Edwards and the coaching staff drew up a good game plan on the defensive end. We work on defense all the time in practice. We hang our hat on the defensive end, and we have all season,” Marble said. “I just went out there, and I took pride in it and I stayed in front of him as much as I could."
In two previous contests against the Wolf Pack, untimely turnovers and mistakes cost the Pokes. On Thursday, they made all the right plays when it mattered most, whether it was key defensive stops or hitting clutch free throws. Even with star redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado going just 1 of 10 from the field, the Cowboys found a way to win.
“I just think we're a little bit more seasoned. A great example would be Kwane Marble. He didn't play as much early on in the season … Even throughout the year, we had to kind of put Band-Aids over scenarios and situations. And some of our younger guys adjusted to playing at the college level,” Edwards said. “We were in a lot of close games. It just didn't work out our way. What I give these guys credit for is they didn't pout, they didn't have a ‘woe me’ attitude, the next day when we showed up to practice they came with the right energy to get better."
All season long, UW was on the verge of breaking through. Every heartbreaking defeat and crushing blow was a step toward something better, even if it didn’t make itself apparent in the win-loss column. Over the past two days, when it’s mattered most, the Cowboys finally found what they’d been searching for.
“Even when you're going through some tough passages, the best thing you can do is just keep going," Edwards said. "You can't stop, you can't quit. And that's a testament for life. Because I always tell our guys, basketball is a direct correlation of life.
"The disciplines that you learn playing this sport, if you carry on with them in your life, you're going to put yourself in position to be successful, whatever successful means to you.”
WYOMING 74, NEVADA 71
Wyoming: Hendricks 4-12 0-0 12, Banks 1-1 0-1 2, Marble 9-16 3-5 24, Taylor 2-4 4-4 8, Maldonado 1-10 2-3 5, Fornstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-5 6-6 14, Milton 1-2 0-0 3, Foster 3-11 0-0 6. Totals: 24-62 15-19 74
Nevada: Robinson 1-3 0-2 2, Harris 2-13 13-16 17, Reyes 1-2 1-2 3, Drew 8-10 0-0 19, Johnson 5-17 2-2 15, Zouzoua 3-6 2-2 11, Milling 0-4 0-0 0, Meeks 0-2 0-0 0, Hymes 1-1 2-2 4. Totals: 21-58 20-26 71
Halftime: UNR 43, UW 33. 3-pointers: UW 11-27 (Hendricks 4-11, Marble 3-5, Thompson 2-2, Milton 1-2, Maldonado 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Foster 0-2); UNR 9-25 (Zouzoua 3-3, Drew 3-4, Johnson 3-8, Meeks 0-2, Milling 0-3, Harris 0-5). Rebounds: UW 41 (Maldonado 12); UNR 39 (Harris 9, Robinson 7). Assists: UW 13 (five with 2); UNR 9 (Harris 4). Turnovers: UW 12 (Marble 6); UNR 12 (Hymes 4). Blocks: UW 2 (Hendricks, Banks); UNR 2 (Reyes, Zouzoua). Steals: UW 3 (Hendricks 3); UNR 4 (Drew 2, Johnson 2). Total fouls: UW 18; UNR 20. Fouled out: UNR 1 (Harris).
Attendance: 7,723.
