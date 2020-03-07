LAS VEGAS – Despite her best efforts, Cinderella won’t get invited to the big dance, after all.
After winning two games in two days to make an unlikely appearance in the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament, 11th-seeded Wyoming fell to second-seeded Utah State 89-82 Friday night.
Aggies' guard Sam Merrill was dominant in the late stages of the game, scoring seven points over a 2 minute span to seal the game for the defending conference champions.
UW became the first No. 11 seed to win a game in the tournament with its victory over sixth-seeded Colorado State on Wednesday night, and followed that up with a shocking upset over third-seeded Nevada the following night. With its win over the Wolf Pack, UW became the lowest seeded team to make it to the MW semifinals.
“Everybody looked at this as a Cinderella situation," Cowoys coach Allen Edwards said. "I told our guys, even at the beginning of the year, just to stay focused on the work, the process, and again, don't pay attention to the outside noise.
“Most teams going through what we have went through probably would have packed it in, but … these guys come with the right energy to put in the work and just stayed true to the process. So, (I’m) happy to be their coach. And again, we left it out there. I’m proud of them.”
Despite making history in recent days, the Cowboys finish the 2019-20 season 9-24 – the second consecutive season the team has finished with single-digit wins.
UW got off to a solid start Friday, but trailed 38-31 at halftime to Utah State (25-8) after missing seven consecutive field goal attempts toward the end of the period. The Aggies – who swept the regular season series with the Cowboys by a combined 43 points – shot 56% from the field Friday and were led early by Neemias Queta’s 12 points and five rebounds in the first half.
The Cowboys continued their own hot shooting from the previous two games, however, hitting 15 of 33 from deep in the game while countering every jab Utah State dealt. Freshman guard Kwane Marble II, fresh off a career-high 24 points in the upset over Nevada, scored 15 points and made several huge shots. Classmate Kenny Foster scored a team-high 18 points while sophomore forward Hunter Thompson – playing in just his second game since a bout with mononucleosis – finished with 17.
After falling behind by nine during the second half, Foster and Marble hit big shot after big shot, cutting the deficit to just two points with a little more than 5 minutes to play. Marble then tied the game 66-66 with a pair of free throws with 4 minutes, 45 seconds remaining.
But it was Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West player of the year, who made magic happen when it mattered most. Merrill scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining that effectively put the game out of reach. After Marble's tying free throws, Utah State went on a 13-0 run, with seven of those points coming from Merrill, and made its last 10 field goal tries of the night.
After cutting the lead to six in the final minute on a steal and score from redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado, Marble and senior Jake Hendricks missed 3-pointers that would have kept the Cowboys’ hopes alive.
“We were believing that we could win every game that we played in," senior guard A.J. Banks said. "So this tournament wasn't anything different as far as within ourselves just believing and knowing that the work we put in would eventually pay off.
"Obviously it hurts, but we know how much we overcame and how much we were against, and we know that within ourselves we believed the entire time.”
The future of the UW program – as far as the players returning in 2020 and beyond – is bright.
Maldonado, an All-Mountain West selection this season, and 10 other players are scheduled to return to the team next season. Marble showed flashes of offensive brilliance over the last half of the season, and was dominant in the win over Nevada. Sophomore forwards T.J. Taylor and Thompson held their own down low despite size disadvantages against the Mountain West’s big men. Sophomore guard Greg Milton III was, at times, the Cowboys’ best scorer. And it was the Foster who hit the biggest shots of Friday’s loss.
The team loses just two seniors in Banks and Jake Hendricks.
It’s clear there is talent on UW’s roster to help right the ship. The question of who will captain it, however, muddies the water.
Edwards is 60-76 overall in four seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach. Edwards was a member of former UW coach Larry Shyatt’s staff for five seasons, and took over following Shyatt’s retirement after the 2015-16 campaign. Edwards’ first two seasons were successful, with the team winning 43 games and a CBI title in 2017.
Over the past two seasons, however, the Cowboys have struggled, compiling a combined 17-48 record. The Cowboys did not win a home game after New Year’s and were 0-9 in conference home games prior to the Mountain West Tournament.
The Cowboys’ most obvious struggles were on the offensive end in 2019-20, as the team ranked 343rd of 350 Division I teams in points scored per game (60.5). While Maldonado emerged as a legitimate scoring threat following the graduation of star Justin James, who is now with the Sacramento Kings. No other UW player stepped up as a consistent shot maker until the very end of the season.
UW shot 40.9% from the field overall (314th nationally), and ranked 272nd in 3-point field goal percentage (31.6%). UW also struggled mightily rebounding, ranking 348th in rebounds per game and dead last nationally in offensive rebounds per game.
UW’s historic run at the 2020 MW Tournament turned heads nationally and, though it was nice to be recognized, this Cowboys team always had a strong sense of belief in itself, even if it didn’t always show up in the win-loss column or final box scores.
UW certainly had its share of struggles this season. But, even in the midst of close losses and blowouts, it showed heart. The rest of the nation just happened to see it for the first time over the last few days.
“We didn't really care about what the other people think,” Maldonado said. “Because if we would have thought that, the season would have been over a long time ago.”
UTAH STATE 89, WYOMING 82
Wyoming: Hendricks 4-8 0-0 11, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 5-13 4-4 15, Taylor 1-2 1-1 3, Maldonado 5-16 2-2 14, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 3-3 17, Milton 1-1 1-2 4, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 6-13 2-2 18. Totals: 27-63 13-14 82
Utah State: Merrill 9-15 6-6 27, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Queta 8-11 5-12 21, Brito 3-6 1-3 9, Bean 2-6 5-8 9, Bairstow 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 2-3 4-4 8, Miller 3-8 4-7 13 Totals: 28-50 25-40 89
Halftime: USU 38, UW 31. 3-pointers: UW 15-33 (Thompson 4-6, Foster 4-7, Hendricks 3-7, Maldonado 2-7, Milton 1-1, Marble 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Banks 0-1); USU 8-22 (Merrill 3-6, Miller 3-8, Brito 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Bean 0-2). Rebounds: UW 28 (Maldonado 9); USU 38 (Bean 10). Assists: UW 19 (Maldonado 5); USU 21 (Merrill 7). Turnovers: UW 8 (Maldonado 3, Marble 3); USU 9 (Queta 4). Blocks: UW 1 (Marble); USU 6 (Queta 5). Steals: UW 4 (Four with 1); USU 5 (Merrill 2, Queta 2). Total fouls: UW 29; USU 14. Fouled out: UW 3 (Hendricks, Taylor, Foster).
Attendance: 9,630
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.