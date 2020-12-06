CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team used a late second-half surge to pick up a 76-73 victory over Oregon State on Sunday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Cowboys (10-1) closed the game on a 10-1 run.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams gave UW a 73-72 lead by making a layup with 30 seconds remaining. Sophomore Kenny Foster put the game away with three free throws in the final 16 seconds.
“I’m proud of our effort and proud of our resiliency,” first-year Cowboys coach Jeff Linder said. “In order to win against good teams, you have to have a collective grit and toughness. … We had some stretches offensively where we were good and stretches offensively where we were missed a lot of free throws.
“Our discipline and effort took us a long way.”
Oregon State held at 48-42 halftime lead after a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes. The teams traded the lead 15 times and were tied six more.
Linder was pleased with his team’s first-half showing against a veteran Beavers team. He knew how the Cowboys handled the first 5 minutes of the second half would dictate the rest of the game, he said.
Oregon State (2-2) extended its advantage to 57-46 with 15 minutes, 37 seconds remaining. That’s when UW made its first big run of the afternoon.
Williams connected with Foster for a 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that helped the Cowboys cut the lead to 50-56 with 10:16 remaining.
Oregon State maintained a two-possession lead before a pair of Dearon Tucker free throws pushed the advantage to 70-64 with 4:04 to play.
The Cowboys held Oregon State without a field goal for the final 5:46. They outscored the Beavers 13-5 during that stretch.
“I didn’t realize our defensive effort was as good as it was in the second half,” Linder said. “I knew they were getting stops, but they only shot 24% from the field. For Xavier DuSell – who is a true freshman – to guard a preseason All-Pac-12 player in Ethan Thompson and do what he did defensively to him is a step in the right direction.”
Oregon State shot 48% (13 of 27) in the first half, but made just 7 of 29 attempts (24%) in the second. It was 1 for 7 from behind the 3-point line in the second half after going 6 for 12 in the first.
The Cowboys finished the game 28 for 58 overall (48%) and 8 for 20 from 3 (40%).
Foster came of the bench in the first half and started in place of Drake Jeffries in the second. He finished with a team-best 19 points on 6 for 10 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds.
Freshman forward Jeremiah Oden added 15 points, while DuSell chipped in with 14. Williams scored 11 points and dished out five assists.
Redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado scored just seven points, but had five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson led all scorers with 20 points.
Wyoming hosts the University of Denver at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
WYOMING 76, OREGON ST. 73
Wyoming: Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 5-11 1-1- 11, Thompson 2-5 1-2 6, Maldonado 3-10 1-5 7, Oden 7-10 0-2 15, Marble II 1-4 2-2- 4, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 6-10 4-7 19, DuSell 4-6 3-4 14. Totals: 28-58 12-22 76
Oregon State: Calloo 2-7 2-3 7, Thompson 4-13 10-13 20, Alatishe 1-8 0-0 2, Reichle 1-6 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Hunt 3-4 2-3 10, Lucas 1-5 3-4 6, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Andela 2-4 0-0 4, Tucker 4-4- 8-8 16, Silver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-56 26-33 73
Halftime: OSU 48, UW 42. 3-pointers: UW 8-20 (Dusell 3-4, Foster 3-5, Oden 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Jeffries 0-1, Williams 0-1, Marble II 0-1, Maldonado 0-2); OSU 7-19 (Thompson 2-3, Hunt 2-3, Franklin 1-2, Calloo 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Alatishe 0-3). Rebounds: UW 38 (Five with 5); OSU 39 (Alatishe 12). Assists: UW 13 (Williams 5, Maldonado 5); OSU 15 (Hunt 4). Turnovers: UW 11 (Maldonado 3); OSU 14 (Alatishe 5). Blocks: UW 4 (Thompson 3); OSU 6 (Tucker 3). Steals: UW 6 (Maldonado 3); OSU 6 (Hunt 2, Lucas 2). Total fouls: UW 22; OSU 21. Fouled out: UW (Foster).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.