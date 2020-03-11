LARAMIE – University of Wyoming sophomore T.J. Taylor has entered the transfer portal, a school spokesperson confirmed with WyoSports on Tuesday.
Evan Daniels from 247Sports first reported the news.
Taylor's decision to transfer comes on the heels of UW firing coach Allen Edwards on Monday afternoon. Edwards compiled a 60-76 record in four seasons as the Cowboys’ coach, but had a combined 17-48 record over the last two seasons.
Taylor, from Chesapeake, Virginia, averaged 7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20. He started 19 games, and scored a career-high 22 points against Detroit-Mercy in November.
He scored 15 points and hit a pair of 3-pointer during the Cowboys upset win over Colorado State at the Mountain West Tournament. The 11th-seeded Cowboys upset the sixth-seeded Rams and third-seeded Nevada before falling to eventual champion Utah State in the semifinals.
Taylor can still return to Wyoming if he so desires.
