The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team was picked ninth in the Mountain West Conference’s preseason coaches and media poll, which was announced during the league’s virtual media day Wednesday.
San Diego State was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the conference, picking up 14 first-place votes. Boise State was second with four first-place votes. Utah State was third, garnering the final two first-place nods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.