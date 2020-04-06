LARAMIE – University of Wyoming forward Brandon Porter has entered his name into the transfer portal, an athletic department spokesman confirmed with WyoSports on Monday. Porter, a Virginia Beach, Virginia, product started three games and played in 24 as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 3.1 points per game.
Porter is the fourth UW player to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason, joining guard Greg Milton III and forwards Tyler Morman and T.J. Taylor. Milton and Morman both intend to transfer, they told WyoSports, while Taylor has yet to make his final decision.
The departures come on the heels of a coaching change, as Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder was named the 22nd head coach in program history March 17 following the dismissal of Allen Edwards, who was fired after compiling a 60-76 record over four seasons. All-Mountain West guard Hunter Maldonado and forward Hunter Thompson both announced on Twitter that they will remain with the UW program.
Porter had two double-digit scoring games last season, including a 12-point outing against Colorado State in February, but failed to record a point in 10 contests.
UW currently lists just seven total players on its roster for 2020-2021, but has commitments from former Northern Colorado signee Xavier DuSell and junior college transfer Drake Jeffries. College basketball teams are allowed to carry up to 13 scholarship players on a roster and unlimited walk-ons. With commitments from DuSell and Jeffries, UW currently has eight projected scholarship players for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.