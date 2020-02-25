LARAMIE – The connection between University of Wyoming coach Allen Edwards and senior guard A.J. Banks goes far beyond anything able to be experienced on a basketball court. Despite being more than two decades apart in age, they have and always will find common ground in tragedy.
Banks, originally from Las Vegas, started his collegiate career at Pratt Community College in Kansas. In April 2018, Banks was playing at an event for junior college players in Texas. Edwards and one of his assistants, Shaun Vandiver, saw Banks and were impressed. Not by his statistics or jaw-dropping moments, mind you, but by what UW fans have come to know and love him for over the years: Banks just played hard.
While most players were putting on auditions for potential scholarships, Banks let his play do the talking, knowing the rest would figure itself out.
After their initial meeting, Edwards and Banks started chatting on the phone, which is where a far deeper relationship was established. Edwards’ mother passed away when he was playing his college basketball at Kentucky; Banks’ mother died prior to his attending UW.
Being able to bond, and learning how to cope with tragedy, brought the two closer than anything on a basketball court possibly could.
“We connected on that a lot, because I lost my mom in college, and talked a lot about things that didn’t pertain to basketball,” Edwards said. “A.J. grew on (me). And he’s been a great kid.”
There are only two seniors on the 2019-20 UW men’s basketball team (7-21 overall, 2-14 Mountain West), but both Banks and senior Jake Hendricks have made their mark on a program that has seen its share of struggles.
Neither’s numbers jump off the charts: Banks is averaging 4.9 points per game and has seen his role decrease in recent weeks with the emergence of freshman guard Kwane Marble II. Hendricks, recruited as a sharp-shooter, is averaging 9.4 points per game on just 30.7% from behind the 3-point line. The duo combined for just three points in a 78-72 win at Air Force on Saturday.
But when Banks and Hendricks are recognized on Senior Night before tonight’s game against Nevada, it will mark more than what was accomplished as far as a win-loss record or numbers on a stat sheet are concerned.
Yes, UW has won just 15 games over the past two seasons after winning 20 or more the previous two seasons. Banks and Hendricks both came to Laramie with dreams of winning games, but they also ventured to the Cowboys State to grow as people. And both have received that in spades.
Dealing with adversity will do that.
“Coach Allen was definitely a difference maker. His approaches to everything in life, basketball (or) outside of basketball,” Banks said. “It was more about building a player as a person before building them as a player. That approach to it helped me and my decision. … Regardless of how basketball works out, I’ll be in the right hands, someone I can look to as a role model in every aspect of life.”
Both Banks and Hendricks were late additions to UW’s 2018 signing class, as they weren’t brought into the fold until the departures of a few players. While Banks was discovered by UW coaches at a small gym in Texas, Edwards discovered Hendricks on a far bigger stage: the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Hendricks played at a JUCO powerhouse, the College of Southern Idaho, and the Golden Eagles were competing for another title. During the first game Edwards watched, Hendricks excelled as a shooter. He wasn’t as good in the second or third games, Edwards said, but it was enough to make an impression; Hendricks “played the correct way,” Edwards said. Hendricks also knew the conference well, being a Utah native, and eventually signed up.
Hendricks, as was the case with Banks, expected more than 15 wins in his two years at UW. But the lessons learned along the way, of how to deal with hard times, have made the journey worthwhile.
“I’ve learned a lot, for sure. It’s definitely not what I expected. I’m sure it’s not what anybody ever expects. But it is what it is,” Hendricks said. “And I’ve learned a lot, and I’m appreciative of the experience. And I think it’s going to help me in the future to be a better person and a better player.”
Banks’ senior season has strayed far from the picture-perfect chapter he had envisioned. Banks started the season as a featured piece but has since seen his role diminish, as Marble has picked up scoring duties to compliment redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado. Banks admits it has been trying at times but, having gone through real tragedy firsthand, he knows as well as anyone wins and losses in a basketball game do not define one’s life.
“Handling it has been easier for me, just because right around the time that I came here I had dealt with a tragedy, which in my eyes is almost as bad as it gets,” Banks said. “And so when I’m dealing with adversity or troubles or problems, now I look at it from a different lens. … It’s easy to stay positive and feel like there’s something to look forward to, knowing that things could always be worse.”
Banks and Hendricks each have dreams of continuing their basketball careers once they take off their UW jerseys for the final time. If it’s in the United States or even overseas, as long as the dream to play basketball remains tangible, it is still the goal.
“My passion for the game and my goals have not changed whatsoever,” Banks said. “I try to keep a positive outlook on things and where I want to go in the future.”
Whether or not basketball remains in their lives for the long term remains to be seen. But the lessons learned during trying seasons in Laramie will always be with them. It’s part of why they came here in the first place.
“Especially with Coach Edwards. He’s a big off-the-court guy and making you progress as a person,” Hendricks said. “I’ve learned … to look at the little things that you do every single day that make a big difference eventually, and I think I became a lot better of a person.”
