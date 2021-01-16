Former University of Wyoming guard Justin James came off the bench and scored four points for the Sacramento Kings during a 138-100 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
James played 12 minutes, going 2 for 3 from the floor while also grabbing one rebound and blocking a shot.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pounder is averaging 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 8.2 minutes across five games this season.
Nance scores 14 in Cavaliers win
Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. started and scored 14 points to go with nine rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 106-103 victory over visiting New York on Friday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder played 44 minutes, going 6 for 10 from the floor. He was 2 for 4 from behind the 3-point line and had five assists and two steals.
Nance is now averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals in 13 games.
