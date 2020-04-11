The life of University of Wyoming basketball legend Kenny Sailors has been beautifully captured in the film Jump Shot The Kenny Sailors Story and the online premiere of the film is set for Thursday through next Saturday.
The 79-minute film can be preordered online at jumpshotmovie.com for a rental fee of $7.99. Ten percent of the proceeds from the online rental fee and 100% of Give Funds will go to the benefit of Convoy of Hope for COVID-19 meals in underserved communities.
The film features basketball greats Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Fennis Dembo, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Kiki Vandeweghe, Clark Kellogg, Tim Legler, David Goldberg, Lou Carnesecca, Mark Price, Chip Engelland and many more.
From Executive Producer Stephen Curry, the award-winning film celebrates the true story of Sailors; a nationally forgotten basketball legend who introduced the modern-day jump shot, became a two-time collegiate All-American and NBA pioneer, revolutionized the sport for women and served as a U.S. Marine in World War II.
“I’m inspired by Kenny Sailor’s story because I’ve been playing basketball since I was five, and ever since I picked up the ball, shooting a jump shot was just second nature to me,” Curry said in a release. “To know the person that Kenny was and what he stood for, that is something that is very inspirational. I hope to have as much of an impact as Kenny did.”
The film, originally scheduled to premier nationwide in theaters for one night only on April 2 before the COVID-19 pandemic, is directed and produced by Jacob Hamilton. Hamilton was joined in the project by producer Russell Wayne Groves, executive producer/producer Mary Beth Minnis and producer Ty Nathan Clark.
The following is how to watch the film:
— Visit jumpshotmovie.com and click “Click to Preorder Now.”
— Click “sign up,” Enter email, create password (for added security), and credit card information.
— Check your email for confirmation email and confirm.
— The film will be available starting Thursday through Saturday. You will also receive an email notification reminding you when the film is available.
— Once you begin the rental process, you have a 48-hour window to watch the film.
— The film is available to rent everywhere as a global release.
Convoy of Hope is providing millions of meals to families across the United States in response to COVID-19. It was important to the producers that they didn’t turn a blind eye that there are millions of families affected by this crisis, and wanted to help and play an active part giving back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.