Former University of Wyoming standout Larry Nance Jr. started and scored 13 points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds and two steals for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 118-94 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward played 35 minutes and went 5 for 6 from the floor, including a 3 for 4 mark from behind the 3-point line.
Nance is averaging 6.5 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game this season.
James sees first playing time
Former UW guard Justin James came off the bench and dished out an assist during three minutes of playing time in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-100 loss to visiting Phoenix on Sunday. It’s his first playing time for the Kings (2-1) this season.
