Former University of Wyoming standout Larry Nance Jr. scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 95-86 loss to the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward started and played 43 minutes. He was 4 for 11 from the field, and also had four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Nance Jr. is averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for Cleveland (3-1).
James sits out Kings’ win over Nuggets
Former UW guard Justin James did not play for the Sacramento Kings during their 125-115 win over Denver on Tuesday due to a coach’s decision.
James has played in one game this season.
