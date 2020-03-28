LARAMIE – Another familiar face will be the final addition to Jeff Linder’s staff.
The University of Wyoming announced Friday that former Cowboys guard Riley Grabau, who helped lead UW to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, will join the men’s basketball staff as its director of recruiting.
Grabau started 34 games as a senior in 2014-15, averaging 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
He spent the past two seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Boulder High School in Colorado.
His Panthers went 20-5 in 2019-20.
“Very few people get the opportunity to not only to work at the Division I level, but to do so at your alma mater. I’m excited to learn from Coach Linder and the staff and make an impact on student-athlete lives,” Grabau said in a statement. “Coach Linder and I have a great connection, and I’m looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity he has given me.
“He has had great success at every place he has coached.”
Grabau is the fourth and final person to join Linder’s staff since being named head coach last Tuesday.
At his opening teleconference, Linder announced that assistant Shaun Vandiver, a holdover from former head coach Allen Edwards’ staff, would be retained.
Ken DeWeese, an assistant of Linder’s at the University of Northern Colorado, and Sundance Wicks, formerly the head coach at Missouri Western and a Gillette native, were added to the coaching staff earlier this week.
Grabau has his name all over UW’s record books as a shooter.
He is second all-time in made 3-pointers (171), third in 3-pointers attempted (465), fifth in 3-point percentage (36.8%) and first in free-throw percentage (88.2%). Following his career at UW, Grabau played for the Glasgow Rocks of the British Basketball League.
“Heading back to be a part of the Cowboys gives me goosebumps. The Wyoming fans are truly the best, and I loved the support over the years,” he said.
“It was an honor to play in front of our fans, and I’m excited to get back into the Arena-Auditorium. I just loved the pride and passion in the Wyoming community, and I’m thrilled to be around that once again.”
