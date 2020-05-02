LARAMIE – Three-star small forward Jeremiah Oden signed a national letter of intent with the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Saturday.
Oden, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, joins six other players who signed with the program in mid-April as part of coach Jeff Linder’s first recruiting class. Prior to his year at Sunrise Christian, a post-high school prep school, Oden played at St. Rita in Chicago, per the Chicago Sun-Times.
Oden is long, versatile and talented, Linder said in a release.
“As a player, (Oden) is a modern forward who has the ability to dribble, pass and shoot with exceptional feel and basketball IQ,” Linder said. “The ability to defend multiple positions, as well as affecting the game on the offensive side of the floor via exploiting mismatches and being a perimeter shooting threat, makes Jeremiah a valuable asset from day one.”
On the April 15 signing day, Linder told reporters UW had two remaining scholarships available following the transfers of five players from the 2019-20 team.
Oden had offers from Appalachian State, Texas-El Paso, New Mexico, and San Francisco, among others, according to Rivals. He had interest from St. Bonaventure, Massachusetts, DePaul, Illinois State and Drake, according to the UW release.
Oden joins a class with high school guards Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams, high school forward Graham Ike and junior college transfers in guard Drake Jeffries, forward Drew LaMont and forward Eoin Nelson. Each committed to play at UW after Linder was hired March 17. The class ranks 53rd in the nation and first in the Mountain West, per Rivals.
On Tuesday, UW announced the addition of preferred walk-on John Grigsby, at 6-9, 215-pounder from Louisville, Colorado. Grigsby spent this past season suiting up for Park Center High in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, where he averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds. He also shot 52% from behind the 3-point line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.