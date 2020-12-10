There was no way anyone in the University of Wyoming locker room was going to let a repeat of nine days ago happen.
On Nov. 30, the Cowboys led Texas Southern by 19 points at halftime, a game the Pokes were dominating in every possible way for the first 20 minutes. That lead dwindled away in the second half, and the Cowboys fell in a stunning home loss to the Tigers.
Wednesday night, the Cowboys took a 20-point lead into the locker room against Denver, a team UW barely defeated in overtime a season ago. Given how their last game with a significant lead went, you can be sure the topic of keeping its collective foot on the gas was brought up at halftime early and often.
On this particular occasion, there would be no repeat of the Texas Southern debacle at Arena-Auditorium. No late-game heroics or theatrics are required when you lead for more than 39 minutes of game action.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams scored 20 points in the first half as the Cowboys shot a scorching 53.1% from the field, including 41.2% from behind the 3-point line in the game’s opening frame. That same magic carried over into the second half this time around, and the Cowboys cruised past Denver 83-61.
It is UW’s third consecutive win since falling to Texas Southern.
Williams finished with a game and career-high 30 points on 13 of 20 shooting from the field. His 20 first-half points were the most a Cowboy has scored since Justin James in March 2019, and his 30 points were the most for a UW freshman since Desmar Jackson scored 31 against Utah in 2010.
Williams also added five assists and three steals.
“Just remembering that (Texas Southern) game. It really put a chip on our shoulder,” Williams said. “That was one of the biggest things we talked about at half … it happened to us before, we couldn’t let it happen again.”
It was also the last home game for UW that will have fans in attendance until at least Jan. 8, 2021, as new health and safety orders from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will allow only family at games for the next month.
The game’s first 20 minutes rested firmly in Williams’ palms, as the freshman from Texas did a little bit of everything offensively. Layups, 3-pointers, jump shots, it didn’t matter. Williams had everything in his bag early Wednesday, going 8 of 11 from the field in the first while leading the team to a 45-25 lead.
“He is, from a talent standpoint, he as talented as any guard I’ve coached … in terms of the ability to have the entire package,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “He lives the game. He loves it, he works at it all the time, he’s always in watching film … he wants to be great.
“He’s a good player now, but he’s going to be a really special player when it’s all said and done.”
Coming off a nail-biting 76-73 victory over Oregon State on Sunday in Corvallis, Oregon, the Cowboys (4-1) needed a game where they flexed their muscles from start to finish. They got exactly that against Denver (1-2).
The Cowboys shot 49.3% from the field for the game, and every time it seemed the Pioneers might be inching back into contention, UW rejected any and all attempts. That mindset of never letting up is gradually becoming ingrained in the players’ heads.
“Sometimes when you have a game like that on the road (and come back for the next game), you can fall flat on your face,” Linder said. “We responded really well.”
UW did the job on defense as well, forcing the Pioneers into contested perimeter shots and a crowd of bodies at the rim. Denver made just seven shots in the first half and hit at a 39.6% clip for the game. The Cowboys also forced 27 Denver turnovers.
“Everyone knew what happened last time we were up by 20,” redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We did a good job of learning from that.
Sophomore Kenny Foster, who was named Mountain West player of the week Monday after averaging 20 points in his first two games of the season, carried his hot play into Wednesday’s matchup, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointer tries for 15 points. Maldonado scored 14 points, with nine of those coming in the second half.
In five games, UW has had three different players lead the team in scoring. It’s a far cry from a season ago when Maldonado scored or assisted on almost half of the team’s baskets.
“That’s the beauty of our team,” Linder said. “You have multiple guys that can shoot the ball and score.”
Wyoming travels to Orem, Utah to face Utah Valley on Saturday before finishing its nonconference slate next Thursday at home against Omaha.
WYOMING 83, DENVER 61
Denver: Townsend 2-10 6-6 10, Gatlin 2-4 0-0 6, Muller 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Green 1-3 3-4 5, Lam 2-3 3-4 9, Eastmond 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hines Jr. 4-7 2-3 10, Ryder 5-7 2-4 12, Moenkhaus 0-1 0-0 0, Bickham 0-3 2-2- 2. Totals: 19-48 19-25 61
Wyoming: Williams 13-20 1-2 30, Thompson 1-3 1-1 3, Foster 6-9 0-0 15, Maldonado 5-14 3-4 14, Oden 2-6 1-2 5, Jeffries 2-3 0-0 5, Lamont 0-0 0-0 0, Marble II 1-2 1-2 3, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, DuSell 3-9 0-0 8. Totals: 33-67 7-11 83
Halftime: UW 45, DU 25. 3-pointers: DU 4-12 (Lam 2-2, Gatlin 2-3, Townsend 0-1, Muller 0-1, Green 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hines Jr. 0-1, Eastmond 0-2); UW 10-30 (Foster 3-5, Williams 3-7, DuSell 2-6, Jeffries 1-2, Maldonado 1-5, Thompson 0-2, Oden 0-3). Rebounds: DU 39 (Green 8); UW 30 (Maldonado 9). Assists: DU 11 (Eastmond 5); UW 15 (Maldonado 6). Turnovers: DU 27 (Hines Jr. 6); UW 12 (Williams 4). Blocks: DU 1 (Bickham); UW 3 (Oden 3). Steals: DU 7 (Eastmond 2); UW 9 (Williams 3). Total fouls: DU 19; UW 23. Fouled out: DU 1 (Jones); UW 1 (Thompson).
