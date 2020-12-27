Former University of Wyoming standout Larry Nance Jr. came off the bench and grabbed seven rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 128-119 double-overtime victory at Detroit on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward played 25 minutes and also had an assist and two steals.
Nance is averaging 6.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 steals across two games this season.
James sits during Kings win over Suns
Former UW guard Justin James did not play due to a coach’s decision during the Sacramento Kings’ 106-103 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns. James – who is in his second season – has not played yet this season for Sacramento (2-0).
