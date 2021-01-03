Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. grabbed 11 rebounds, scored nine points, dished out six assists and snared three steals for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 96-91 victory Saturday at Atlanta.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder started and played 37 minutes. He was 3 for 10 from the floor, including a 1 for 4 mark from beyond the 3-point arc. Nance Jr. also went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
The 28-year-old Nance Jr. is averaging nine points, seven rebounds and five assists across six games this season. He is in his sixth NBA season.
James sits out Kings loss at Houston
Former UW guard Justin James did not play for the Sacramento Kings during their 102-94 loss at Houston on Saturday. James has played in just one game for Sacramento (3-3) this season.
