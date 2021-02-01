Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. started and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward scored two points, dished out four assists and also blocked a shot in 32 minutes of action.
Nance – who is in his sixth season in the NBA – is averaging 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals across 18 games. He is tied for the NBA lead in steals per game.
