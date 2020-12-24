Former University of Wyoming standout Larry Nance Jr. started at power forward and scored 13 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 121-114 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder played 34 minutes of the win. The 27-year-old is in his sixth NBA season.
James doesn’t play for Kings
Former UW guard Justin James did not play for the Sacramento Kings during a 124-122 overtime victory Wednesday in Denver. He sat out due to a coach’s decision.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard averaged 2.5 points as a rookie during the 2019-20 season.
