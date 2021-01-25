Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. started and grabbed three rebounds, scored two points and dished out one assists during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 141-103 loss at Boston on Sunday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward played 13 minutes, going 1 for 2 from the field and 0 for 1 from behind the 3-point line. He was called for three fouls.
Nance is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and an NBA-best 2.3 steals per game this season.
