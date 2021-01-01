Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. started and finished with 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 119-99 loss Thursday at Indiana.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder played 36 minutes and went 4 for 9 from the floor.
Nance Jr. is now averaging nine points, seven rebounds and five assists per game for Cleveland (3-2).
James sits out Kings road loss
Former UW guard Justin James did not play for the Sacramento Kings (3-2) in their 122-119 loss at Houston on Thursday.
James has played in one game this season, and has one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.