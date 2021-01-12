Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 101-91 loss to visiting Memphis on Monday.
Nance Jr. started and played 38 minutes. He was 5 for 7 from the floor, including a 3 for 3 mark from behind the 3-point line. He dished out three assists and grabbed two steals.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.
