Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. started and scored 18 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 94-90 win Thursday at Memphis.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward played 35 minutes, going 7 for 7 shooting. That included a 4 for 4 mark from behind the 3-point line. He also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds.
The 28-year-old is now averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
