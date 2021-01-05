Former University of Wyoming forward Larry Nance Jr. scored four points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and snared two steals for the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 103-83 loss at Orlando on Monday.
Nance started and played 34 minutes, going 2 for 6 from the floor, including an 0-3 mark from behind the 3-point line.
The 28-year-old is averaging nine points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists through seven games.
James plays in second game
Former University of Wyoming guard Justin James played a season-high eight minutes and scored four points for the Sacramento Kings during a 137-106 loss at Golden State.
He went 2 for 3 from the floor. It was just the second game he has played in this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.