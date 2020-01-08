Wyoming guard A.J. Banks (2) motions to his teammates Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 69-61 in overtime. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard A.J. Banks (2) looks for an opening Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 69-61 in overtime. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) looks for an opening as the University of Wyoming Mens Basketball hosts Air Force Academy, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 in Arena-Auditorium. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – In a lot of ways, the undefeated and seventh-ranked San Diego State basketball squad that takes the floor tonight at the Arena-Auditorium is what UW head coach Allen Edwards envisions as the ideal scenario for his own squad.
At the moment, Wyoming (5-11 overall, 0-4 Mountain West) is struggling. The offense has yet to show up on a consistent basis, though that was somewhat to be expected coming into the season. The team’s defense, however, a point the Cowboys preached throughout the offseason as a priority, has gone missing at times, as well. That was the case last weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado, when UW was admittedly outhustled in a double-digit loss at Colorado State.
