LARAMIE – In a lot of ways, the undefeated and seventh-ranked San Diego State basketball squad that takes the floor tonight at the Arena-Auditorium is what UW head coach Allen Edwards envisions as the ideal scenario for his own squad.

At the moment, Wyoming (5-11 overall, 0-4 Mountain West) is struggling. The offense has yet to show up on a consistent basis, though that was somewhat to be expected coming into the season. The team’s defense, however, a point the Cowboys preached throughout the offseason as a priority, has gone missing at times, as well. That was the case last weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado, when UW was admittedly outhustled in a double-digit loss at Colorado State.

Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.

