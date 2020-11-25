It’s not often you can get stock market tips from the best player on the college basketball team you coach. But for University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder, it makes a lot of sense, given the nature of said player.
Redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado was an All-Mountain West selection last season after leading the Cowboys in points, assists and rebounds per game. He is the heartbeat and brain of a proud program looking to get itself back on track under Linder, who comes to Laramie after a successful four-year stint as Northern Colorado’s head coach.
But Maldonado is more than just a standout on the hardwood. He is as smart off the court as he is on it, if not more so. As a finance major, one of his projects this year was to invest simulated money over three days in the stock market and see who among he and his classmates made the most money.
Maldonado made a whopping $45,000 or so in fake cash, and currently leads his entire class.
There aren’t many 20-somethings that could double as Wall Street insiders, but Maldonado isn’t your average college student. He and Linder discuss stocks on a consistent basis, with the latter recommending books to the former.
“He’s so smart. He really analyzes things. He’s a tremendous student. Every day, he comes into my office with a stock tip,” Linder said. “Sometime, maybe I’ll have him manage my money.”
One of Maldonado’s closest friends, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson, refers to Maldonado as “a 70-year-old.” When basketball eventually does end for him, Maldonado said he wants “to be on the computer side of business” and be a day trader once he retires from basketball. Professional hoops is of course his goal, but he’s aware that career will end at some point.
Might as well find your passion in the meantime and plan for the future, even if it’s not what most college students are doing.
“He says he’s 21, but he’s going to bed at like 9 p.m.,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Maldonado is a cliché old soul, a young man determined to always learn from his past successes and shortcomings and be better for it. His attention to detail, and his desire to outwork and outsmart his competition on and off the floor, is what makes him special.
He knows what he wants out of life, and is willing to do all the painstaking little things it takes to reach the top of whatever mountain it is he wants to climb.
“For me, I have big dreams, and I’m looking at what it’s going to take to get there,” Maldonado said. “This is a path I can take, along with basketball, to get there.”
Maldonado can tell you, off the top of his head, what his 3-point shooting percentage was last season within half a percentage point (it was 29.5%). The number stuck with him because it forced him to work on his deep shooting during the offseason. He can also tell you that, if all goes according to his plan in terms of basketball and business, he will be retired and moved on to day trading at age 35.
The Colorado Springs native wasn’t always a “numbers guy.” But in his college years, as he’s improved his study habits in the classroom and in the film room, numerals have become a significant part of Maldonado’s life. Every digit represents a space he can improve himself in.
“I think it’s something that’s super fun,” Maldonado said. “Numbers don’t lie.”
There are really only two numbers Maldonado is focused on at the moment, though: eight and nine, the number of wins the Cowboys have had in each of the last two seasons. As the team’s leader, it is Maldonado’s job to rally the troops, to lead by example. In many ways, he is also an extension of Linder and his philosophies. It isn’t much of a stretch, given their similarities.
Like Maldonado, Linder is extremely analytical. Both men see the game in a different way than most do. Numbers do tell a story, whether all coaches want to believe it or not. It’s about exploiting matchups and finding advantages based on what the empirical evidence tells you. You can fight it all you want, but the best indicator of future habits is past performance.
Maldonado and Linder enjoy learning and emphasizing the need to get better in some regard each and every day. He can’t list a specific example on the spot (there are too many), but Maldonado receives random factoids from Linder on a consistent basis that blow his mind. It’s “Jeopardy!” level trivia.
“(Linder is) really fun to talk to; he knows a ton of stuff. You’re always learning something new. I like to learn a lot. … His brain is wired different,” Maldonado said. “There’s some times where I’m like ‘Whoa, where is that coming from?’”
A similar belief in detail has helped bring Linder and Maldonado close together in a rather short period of time. Given the constraints a global pandemic can put on a college basketball program, the bond the two have forged is really quite remarkable.
Linder was hired in March following the firing of former UW head coach Allen Edwards; among the first things Linder did upon putting pen to paper was drive out to visit Maldonado in Colorado to sell him on staying in the program. Linder has big plans for his lanky guard; he sees him as a player with similar potential to one of his former players, Northern Colorado guard Jonah Radebaugh.
Radebaugh was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career, and Linder believes Maldonado can be that type of player for the Cowboys. It isn’t always about scoring a ton of points or leading the team in every statistical category; sometimes it is truly doing the nitty gritty things that don’t show up in the final box score. That’s where Maldonado thrives.
“Winning is hard. There’s a lot more ways to lose a game than there is to win,” Linder said. “It’s the habits that you build every day.”
In his ever-present quest for self-improvement, Maldonado also hopes to become an even better leader in 2020-21. As is the case with bettering deep shooting or footwork in the post, leadership is something that constantly evolves. It isn’t something that suddenly appears and stagnates. At least, that’s not what it’s supposed to be in Maldonado’s eyes.
Where’s the fun in something if it isn’t a constant process?
“You have to learn every single day, right?” Maldonado said. “Everyone has a different type of leadership. Being the best I can at it, working on my strengths and weaknesses … I think leadership is learned every day.”
