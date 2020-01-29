LARAMIE – Admittedly, the theme is getting frustrating for University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards: keep things interesting early in games with tenacious defense, yet end up losing by wide margins.
With just 5 minutes remaining in the first half Tuesday night against reigning Mountain West champion Utah State, Wyoming had the Aggies right where they wanted them: in a 13-12 defensive slugfest, the type of game that Edwards knows his team has to play if it wants to win.
As had been the case in each of the previous seven contests, however, the effort wasn’t sustainable for 40 minutes.
Despite hanging around for the majority of the first half Tuesday, the Cowboys were unable to get anything going offensively and fell to Utah State 68-45. It is UW’s eighth loss in a row, and the Cowboys (5-17 overall, 0-10 Mountain West) remain winless in league play.
After holding the high-powered Aggies (17-6, 6-4) to just 38.1% from the field in the first half, UW’s defense dropped off considerably in the second, as USU shot 53.3%. The Cowboys trailed by just a point three-fourths of the way through the first, but the Aggies closed the period on a 12-4 run to take a nine-point lead into the locker room at halftime. That deficit then turned into an insurmountable hill to climb, as the Aggies went on a 13-3 run early in the second.
UW shot just 30% from the field in the game, including 6 of 24 from the field in the first half. The Cowboys’ offensive struggles were perhaps best exemplified by the 5-minute gap between the team’s first two field goals of the game.
“It is (frustrating). It really is, to be honest with you,” Edwards said. “You look inwardly and say, “Guys, when it’s 13-12, and the numbers look like that on defense, this is the type of game we have to play. This is the type of game we have to win. … We have to be able to understand that playing a low-scoring game is a benefit for us. At the same time … we’re Division I basketball players. We have to make shots.”
UW stayed within striking distance by virtue of a strong first-half defensive effort. As has been the case on more than one occasion this season, however, the Cowboys struggled after halftime. USU led by as much as 29 points late in the second despite a relatively modest performance by star guard Sam Merrill, who led the Aggies with 14 points.
“We play really good the first half defensively … and then we come out the second half and we kind of settle, I guess,” freshman guard Kwane Marble II said. “We need to put two halves together, and we’ll be fine.”
The difference in the game was inside, as the Aggies outrebounded UW 41-23 in the game and had 32 points in the paint compared to UW’s 14. Utah State made 5 of 6 field goals to end the game and, at times, seemingly got any shot it wanted at the rim. The Aggies were 11 of 17 from inside the 3-point line in the second half.
“Every team is going to try to hit the boards on us. It’s probably in their scouting report,” redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado said. “We’re not oblivious to it, that we haven’t been rebounding the best. … (We) have to work together as a team to keep the big guys off the glass, and we have to have our guards come and fill in.”
After starting the game with the type of defensive effort needed to beat a strong offensive team like Utah State, the Cowboys let their guard down and reverted back to old tendencies: trying to get into shootouts they can’t win, Edwards said.
“This team, right now, there might be nights where we have to win or play to 40 or 45 or 50 to 55. But we can’t come out there in the second half and outscore or try to get in a scoring battle … We loosened up or got lackadaisical in the second half (on defense),” the coach said.
Maldonado and Marble had 14 points apiece in the loss. No other UW player scored more than four points. UW shot just 7 of 30 from behind the 3-point line.
“The rebounding piece could be skewed because we didn’t make any shots, so they got rebounds,” Edwards said with a chuckle.
Wyoming faces San Jose State (7-14, 3-6) on the road Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
UTAH STATE 68, WYOMING 45
Utah State: Bean 3-8 0-0 6, Queta 3-4 2-2 8, Merrill 4-8 4-4 14, Porter 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 4-9 0-0 11, Bairstow 2-3 2-2 7, Grootfaam 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 5-11 2-2 13, Brito 3-5 3-4 9, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 13-14 68
Wyoming: Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Hendricks 0-7 0-0 0, Banks 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 1-8 0-0 2, Maldonado 4-10 4-4 14, Marble 5-11 2-3 14, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 2-6 0-0 6, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-50 8-9 45
Halftime: USU 25, UW 16. 3-pointers: USU 7-23 (Miller 3-7, Merrill 2-5, Bairstow 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Bean 0-1, Porter 0-2, Brito 0-2); UW 7-30 (Marble 2-4, Maldonado 2-5, Milton 2-6, Thompson 1-3, Foster 0-5, Hendricks 0-7). Rebounds: USU 41 (Queta 12); UW 23 (Banks 4, Marble 4). Assists: USU 13 (Brito 4); UW 9 (Marble 4). Turnovers: USU 11 (Queta 4); UW 10 (Four with 2). Blocks: USU 1 (Queta); UW 2 (Maldonado, Marble). Steals: USU 6 (Anderson 2, Brito 2); UW 6 (Hendricks 2). Total fouls: USU 16; UW 19.
Attendance: 3,115.
