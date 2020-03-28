LARAMIE — Indian Hills Community College guard Drake Jeffries has committed to play at the University of Wyoming, he announced on Twitter Saturday night. Jeffries is the second player to commit to the Cowboys under new head coach Jeff Linder.
Jeffries, at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, averaged 9.8 points per game this season and shot 44.8% from behind the 3-point line. He made 86 3-pointers for the Warriors, which was tied for 36th among NJCAA Division I players. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“I chose Wyoming because of the great feel I got from the new staff. They really bought in on me and made me feel like family,” the Illinois native told WyoSports. “The people of Wyoming love Cowboy sports and I’m so excited to get to play in front of them.”
During his opening teleconference, Linder made it clear that he values shooting. To that end, Jeffries said he feels like a fit. Wyoming shot just 40.9% from the field (313th nationally) and ranked 235th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.1%) in 2019-20.
“(Linder) really values the, 3 so I am super excited to see what he can do with myself and teammates,” Jeffries said. “His system also predicates taking away opposing teams’ 3-point attempts, so I feel like with my length I can really effect that side of the floor.”
Jeffries joins Xavier DuSell as players who have verbally committed to UW since Linder was named head coach on March 17 following the dismissal of former head coach Allen Edwards. DuSell is a guard out of Arizona who was initially signed with Northern Colorado but was granted release from his National Letter of Intent.
On Thursday, guard Greg Milton III and forward Tyler Morman announced that they would both be transferring from Wyoming. Forward T.J. Taylor has also entered his name into the transfer portal but has not announced his final intentions yet. All-Mountain West guard Hunter Maldonado has said that he will remain with the Cowboys following the coaching change.
