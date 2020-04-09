LARAMIE – Shooting guard Marcus Williams of Dickinson, Texas, and Indian River State College (Florida) forward Drew LaMont have verbally committed to play at the University of Wyoming, both announced Thursday on Twitter. Williams and LaMont are the third and fourth commits for the Cowboys under Jeff Linder, who was named head coach March 17. Guards Xavier DuSell and Drake Jeffries also have committed to UW in recent weeks.
Linder, lauded for his offenses while coaching at the University of Northern Colorado and as an assistant at Boise State, has said he deeply values shooting. Both Williams and LaMont appear to be ideal fits.
Williams, at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, averaged 21.4 and 7.3 assists points per game for Dickinson High in 2019-20, helping lead the Gators to a 32-5 record and a No. 14 ranking in MaxPreps’ national poll before their state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The self-described “playmaking shot-maker” is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals and was previously signed with Northern Colorado, where Linder served as head coach before being hired by UW. DuSell also signed to play with the Bears but, like Williams, was released from his letter of intent following Linder’s departure.
For a UW squad that has won just 17 games over the past two seasons, Williams’ winning attitude might be just what the program needs to turn itself around.
“What stood out to me is just to have a chance to come to a nice and strong fan (supported) school like Wyoming and change the program around,” Williams told WyoSports. “I feel like me being the player I am and the offense Coach Linder (runs) will go hand and hand, and (with) the weapons he’s bringing, we will shock a lot of people early.”
LaMont is a 6-8 forward from Florida who averaged 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season at Indian River State. He seems to fit Linder’s offense as well, as he shot 41% from behind the 3-point line in 2019-20. LaMont began his college career at American University, and has two years of eligibility remaining. Having lost three forwards to the transfer portal this offseason, LaMont could see immediate playing time.
“Relationships are important to me, and I’ve formed good relationships with the coaching staff,” LaMont told WyoSports. “I believe Coach Linder’s style of play will fit my game tremendously. I’m excited to get to work and help bring a conference championship to Laramie.”
Earlier this week, forward Brandon Porter became the fourth UW player to enter his name into the portal, joining fellow forwards Tyler Morman and T.J. Taylor and guard Greg Milton III. Taylor has yet to officially announce whether he is leaving school.
All-Mountain West guard Hunter Maldonado and forward Hunter Thompson both announced on Twitter that they will return to school despite the coaching change. Guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II have not publicly stated whether they will return or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.