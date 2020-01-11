LARAMIE – Coming off of three straight losses and still winless in Mountain West play, the Wyoming men’s basketball team is searching for its identity.

In losses to archrival Colorado State and No. 7 San Diego State, UW said it was outworked and did not have the type of edge it prides itself on. The defensive culture and grit that has been preached for months went missing.

Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.