New statewide public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic mean a maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed at University of Wyoming athletics events hosted at the Arena-Auditorium starting Thursday.
Additionally, 170 fans will be allowed into the UniWyoSports Complex.
Single-game tickets for remaining UW games will go on sale to season ticket holders 10 a.m. Monday. The general public will have its chance to buy tickets starting 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be bought at www.gowyo.com/tickets or by calling 307-766-7220.
UW cautions that attendance guidelines may change based on new orders from the Wyoming Department of Health.
