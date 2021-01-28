LARAMIE – For the better part of the last 15 years, San Diego State basketball has stood at the peak of the Mountain West. Eight NCAA Tournament berths (nine if you count the one they would have gotten last season if the event hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19). Superstars like Kawhi Leonard and Malachi Flynn. Nine conference titles since 2005.
As University of Wyoming coach Jeff Linder prepares to take his young Cowboys (10-5, 4-4) down to Viejas Arena for a head-to-head showdown with the Aztecs, the first-year leader of the Pokes is aware that San Diego State is the gold jewel of the conference.
The highest possible praise he can give is to hope his program turns into something close to what the Aztecs have built under Steve Fisher and now Brian Dutcher.
“They are the standard. And it’s something that’s been built over time,” Linder said. “It’s a formula that’s built on the defensive end. And if you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do on that end, they don’t play.”
Despite the departures of several stars from last season’s 30-2 team, including the 2019-2020 Mountain West Player of the Year Flynn, the Aztecs (11-4, 5-3) are once again right in the thick of the Mountain West race by virtue of their patented defense. San Diego State is allowing just 60.6 points per game this season, good for 11th in the country.
Linder described going through the Aztec defense on the baseline akin to trying to break through the Berlin Wall. The Cowboys have won three games in a row on the shoulders of strong offensive showings, including an impressive sweep over Nevada on Friday and Sunday.
In recent games, it has been UW’s youngest players that have stepped up, including a trio of freshmen in forward Graham Ike and guards Marcus Williams and Xavier DuSell. The three combined to score 59 of UW’s 93 points in the finale against the Wolf Pack.
The Aztecs, however, offer their own set of challenges that are hard to prepare for. San Diego State brings a level of defensive intensity on every single play that is hard to replicate.
If there’s one advantage UW can hang its hat on, it’s that the arena will be without fans. Viejas is one of the rowdiest venues in college basketball, averaging 11,668 fans per game last season.
Though the Cowboys won’t have to deal with crowd noise, the Aztec’s defense is a handful on its own.
“The discipline that they have over the course of 65 to 70 possessions (is impressive), and they just don’t have very many breakdowns,” Linder said. “And that’s what a championship level defense does.”
In a lot of ways, the Cowboys and Aztecs are polar opposites, despite holding similar records. Up to this point, UW’s offense has carried it to its surprising start. UW is also one of the younger teams in college basketball, with no seniors on the roster and just three juniors, with one of them being a junior college transfer.
San Diego State, meanwhile, has a whopping five seniors and three juniors. Having veterans in college basketball is a major advantage, Linder said, and it’s one of the things that makes the Aztecs so consistently dangerous: they are ever rebuilding; they instead reload with the existing roster and transfers.
“They’re still one of the oldest teams in the country, experience-wise,” Linder said. “The trick in college basketball is to be old. Now, you also want to be old with the right habits. I mean, no one wants to be old and have the wrong habits. … If you want be a championship level team year in and year out, that’s what it looks like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.