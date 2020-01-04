LARAMIE – The Border War gets most of its attention between the hashmarks. Don’t tell that to University of Wyoming basketball senior guard Jake Hendricks, though.
Archrivals UW (5-10, 0-3 Mountain West) and Colorado State (9-7, 0-3) will meet for the first time this season and 231st time overall today in Fort Collins, Colorado. UW has won two of the last three and six of the last 10 games against the Rams, and the Cowboys are 54-57 all-time on the road at Colorado State.
Matchups on the hardwood might not get as much attention as their peers on the football field, but they nonetheless mean a lot to those playing in them.
“(Last year) it was pretty intense. … I think we took it as a pretty big rivalry,” Hendricks said. “It’s always something to look forward to. … especially for the fans. … it just makes it a lot of fun.”
The Cowboys are coming off a fairly tight New Year’s Day loss at Boise State where they held the Broncos to just 39.2% shooting from the field and 65 points, nearly 15 points below their season average. As has been the case on a few occasions this season, however, untimely turnovers proved to be the Cowboys’ demise.
UW committed a season-high 22 turnovers at Boise State. Despite shooting 51.4% from the field in the second half, UW was outscored by eight points in the game’s final 20 minutes due in part to nine turnovers. Boise State also attempted 14 more free throws in the game and outrebounded the Cowboys 9-3 on the offensive end. Hendricks led UW in scoring with 16 points in the loss.
“The turnovers killed us,” redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado said. “(And) they had some timely rebounds.”
The strong defensive effort against a solid offensive team like Boise State was a good sign despite the game’s outcome. UW had been in a defensive slump prior to its game at Denver in late December. Over their past three games, however, the Cowboys are holding opponents to just 42.8% shooting from the field. Making opponents play their style, a grind-it-out, gritty game, is what the Cowboys want. UW has the third-best scoring defense in the MW (65.7 points per game).
“We’ve been trying to do that the last couple weeks. It’s huge when we can do that,” Maldonado said. “Boise didn’t get to go as fast pace as they wanted to.”
Colorado State, led by the MW’s all-time leading rebounder, Nico Carvacho, has impressive wins this season over Washington State, Utah Valley and South Dakota State. The Cowboys and Rams split a pair of meetings a season ago, with the home team winning each game. Maldonado lauded Colorado State’s discipline and the coaching of second-year head coach Niko Medved.
Given UW’s defensive emphasis and Colorado State’s improved effort on defense (the Rams are giving up four points per game less than they did a season ago), Hendricks said he wouldn’t be shocked if Saturday’s game leaned toward being low-scoring. Weird things happen in rivalry games, though, and loud crowds can make shots that wouldn’t normally find the bottom of the net.
“Anytime you play us …we’re going to try to hold you to the least amount of points possible (and they are too),” Hendricks said. “But it’s also a rivalry and teams could (get hot).”
