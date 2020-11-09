Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado (24) passes as Nevada's Jalen Harris defends during the second half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Wyoming defeated Nevada 74-71. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
LARAMIE — The Mountain West announced that it will change its format for conference games in 2020-21 in both mens and womens basketball.
Instead of the 18-game schedule that was released early last month, teams will play a 20-game slate of games starting in December. Rather than playing each opponent once at home and once on the road, each team will have five home and five road series. During each series, opponents will play twice at the same site, with one day off in between.
