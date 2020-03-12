University of Wyoming redshirt junior Montorie Bridges, right, greets his teammates during introductions before a dual Feb. 8 against Oklahoma State at Arena-Auditorium. Bridges is the top seed at 133 pounds when the Big 12 Wrestling Championship begin today in Tulsa, Okla.
LARAMIE — All spring athletic events at the University of Wyoming have been canceled due to the threat from COVID-19 (coronavirus), a spokesperson in the athletic department confirmed with WyoSports Thursday evening. The Mountain West Conference announced earlier that it had canceled all of its spring athletic events and any upcoming conference championships.
Practices such as spring football have not yet been canceled, and whether or not they will remains to be determined, a spokesman told WyoSports. UW is scheduled to begin spring football practice on March 24.
