LARAMIE — All spring athletic events at the University of Wyoming have been canceled due to the threat from COVID-19 (coronavirus), a spokesperson in the athletic department confirmed with WyoSports Thursday evening. The Mountain West Conference announced earlier that it had canceled all of its spring athletic events and any upcoming conference championships.

Practices such as spring football have not yet been canceled, and whether or not they will remains to be determined, a spokesman told WyoSports. UW is scheduled to begin spring football practice on March 24.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

