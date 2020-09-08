LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference announced in a press release Tuesday that it has been, "working diligently to identify a viable path forward" with various schedule proposals since indefinitely postponing fall sports on Aug. 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the conference is currently working to secure adequate testing equipment for its athletes and staff.
The rescheduling will fit within the national parameters that are expected to be agreed upon by the NCAA Division I council at its Sept. 16 meeting. Per CBS Sports, a vote on when the college basketball season will start will be voted on at that meeting as well.
