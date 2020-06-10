Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) celebrates a touchdown Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Cowboys' selections are headlined by redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay and redshirt junior center Keegan Cryder. Valladay, a first team All-Mountain West selection last season and offensive MVP of the Arizona Bowl, became the first player in school history to lead the conference in rushing yards, amassing 1,265 yards and six touchdowns in his first season as the team's primary ballcarrier. Helping pave the way was Cryder, who was named a freshman All-American in 2018 and was a second team All-Mountain West selection in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.